WorkWave Reaches Over $400M in 2022 Revenue, Exceeding Yearly Growth Expectations

The company continues to show impressive growth and customer retention despite challenging economy

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WorkWave® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, closed out an exceptional Fiscal Year 2022 with 84% revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and a net retention rate of 119%.

"In 2022 we showed that WorkWave is able to grow even in the most challenging economic times, bringing our customers a stable and long-lasting relationship they can count on now and into the future — which isn't the case for many software companies," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "What's even more important, however, is how we have been able to continually experience extremely strong net customer retention rates, a testament to how we've helped our customers thrive in spite of today's challenging economy."

WorkWave is committed to being a partner to its customers, helping them grow their businesses, service their customers and maximize their money. This year's strong retention numbers reflect this critical partnership as customers lean on WorkWave's leading expertise and innovative solutions and services to help keep them confident in their growth and stability, especially through unstable times.

From 2021 to 2022, software revenue alone grew 85% YoY, primarily driven by bookings growth of 66%. Key milestones for 2022 overall include:

This past year, Hg Capital also became a significant minority investor in WorkWave, joining EQT, TA Associates and Serent Capital.

"We continue to be impressed by the consistent growth we've seen across WorkWave's verticals as they establish themselves as true innovators," said Darren Roos, chairperson of the board at WorkWave and CEO of IFS. "Even in the current economic climate, WorkWave has proven its value, continually differentiating itself from other industry competitors and forging a path forward for the field service software industry."

WorkWave continues to focus on providing exceptional customer service and ensuring customer retention to support overall growth and profitability as they move into 2023.

About WorkWave

As the field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave has been recognized as an Inc. Power Partner, a Top 100 Software Company, and a Cloud Award winner. For more information, visit workwave.com.

