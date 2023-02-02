Axcelis President and CEO Mary Puma Named International Board Chairperson of SEMI Industry Association

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today President and CEO, Mary Puma, has been elected Chairperson of the International Board of Directors of SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. Puma will lead the SEMI International Board of Directors in evolving the association's operations, programs and services worldwide to support the growth of member companies throughout the supply chain. Mary has been a member of the SEMI BOD since 2003, and most recently served as Secretary/Treasurer.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "It is an honor to lead this organization during one of the most exciting times in the industry's history. I look forward to working with SEMI management and the board to promote opportunities and address challenges facing equipment and materials companies throughout the technology supply chain."

The SEMI board plays an important role in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry and influencing its long-term success. SEMI's 17 voting directors and 11 emeritus directors represent companies from Europe, China, Japan, Korea, North America, and Taiwan, reflecting the global scope of the association's activities. SEMI directors are elected by the general membership as voting members of the board and can serve a total of five two-year terms.

