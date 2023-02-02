EcoView America Chooses Paradigm Vendo™

In-home sales get a whole lot easier when you go digital

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Alabama-based EcoView America made the business decision to consolidate its product offering and concentrate on selling high-quality replacement windows in 2009, company President James Dobyne admits he held his breath a little. It wasn't long before he breathed a sigh of relief.

Paradigm Vendo is now the preferred digital quoting and selling solution for EcoView America sales professionals. (PRNewswire)

"Paradigm Vendo has made everything so much simpler," James Dobyne explains.

"We were doing everything, from kitchens and baths, roofing, windows, siding, patio rooms, etc., and we decided to take a stab at selling only replacement windows," Dobyne explains. "Three months later, we knew we had a tiger by the tail. We were earning more profit, salespeople became focused window experts, and managing our installers became simpler. Life was much easier."

Since then, EcoView has added entry doors to its line of products and now manages a national network of independent licensed dealers. More than 35 locations offer premium and affordable windows and doors to homeowners who need experts they can trust with their home improvement and home energy efficiency needs.

Managing Sales Success with Paradigm Vendo

While a new product strategy made life easier for the EcoView team, sustaining growth, managing in-home sales calls, and consistently generating an exceptional customer experience were challenges that came with success. A digital quoting and selling solution held the answer.

Paradigm Vendo is a digital selling solution that lets in-home sales professionals take control of appointment management, presentations, product configuration options, quoting, financing alternatives, and e-signatures – all with one app, in home or virtually.

"Our sales process was completely analog," Dobyne says. "Sure, we use computers for running our business, and we even used a CRM for lead tracking and reporting. But we still sold with a lot of paper and brought paper contracts into the office to be transferred into the system manually. Paradigm Vendo has made everything so much simpler. And once the salespeople use it for a short period, they swear they'll never go back to paper. I'd say before Vendo we were walking, and now we're running to a more successful sales process."

Learn More about EcoView America

Learn More About Paradigm Vendo

About Paradigm: Paradigm provides technology solutions designed to simplify the process of configuring, quoting, and manufacturing complex configurable building products. It's software solutions help manufacturers and retailers in the building products industry. Paradigm's clients range from regional, mid-sized manufacturers of building products to major international home improvement retail corporations.

Paradigm Technology is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. (PRNewsfoto/Paradigm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm