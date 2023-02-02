G FUEL Teams with The Vitamin Shoppe with Exclusive Lineup of Cans and Energy Formula Varieties

PAC-MAN, Dragon Ball Z, Mega Man, Naruto Shippuden and TEKKEN Series Flavors Now Available at The Vitamin Shoppe Stores

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL today announced that four flavors in 16 oz cans and five flavors in 40-serving tubs are now available at The Vitamin Shoppe stores across the U.S. The assortment features popular flavors and new varieties based on the hottest gaming and anime properties today, including a new flavor exclusive to The Vitamin Shoppe: Soda Ice Candy – inspired by Naruto Shippuden!

"The Vitamin Shoppe is a true pillar of the health and wellness world, so we're excited to bring a fresh assortment of ready-to-drink cans and Energy Formula powders to their passionate retail community," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait for The Vitamin Shoppe customers to experience the Game-Changing Energy of G FUEL!"

In addition to the brand-new Soda Ice Candy flavor, The Vitamin Shoppe customers can pick up the following flavors in ready-to-drink 16 oz cans:

Kamehameha (Strawberry Lychee) – Inspired by Dragon Ball Z (140 mg of caffeine)

Power Pellet (Cherry Lollipop) – Inspired by PAC-MAN (140 mg of caffeine)

Snow Cone (300 mg of caffeine)

Each 16 oz G FUEL can has zero sugar and zero calories, along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We are thrilled to partner with G FUEL to bring this dynamic assortment of performance-driven energy drinks and formulas to the fast-growing segment of customers who are enthusiastic fans of e-sports," said Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Gaming and anime are vibrant drivers of contemporary entertainment culture, and The Vitamin Shoppe is excited to provide e-sport participants with the energy and wellness products that help them stay hydrated, support focus, and perform their best."

The five 40-serving Energy Formula Tubs now available at The Vitamin Shoppe include:

Kamehameha (Strawberry Lychee) – Inspired by Dragon Ball Z

Power Pellet (Cherry Lollipop) – Inspired by PAC-MAN

Blue Bomber Slushee (Blue Raspberry Slush) – Inspired by Mega Man

Rage Drive (Cantaloupe) – Inspired by the TEKKEN Series

Snow Cone

Each serving of G FUEL Energy Formula has zero sugar, 15 calories, 140 mg of caffeine, and is loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts.

From now through Feb. 28, fans can enter to win a special G FUEL x The Vitamin Shoppe prize pack, which will include a Sony PlayStation 5, a 12-pack of G FUEL cans and a $25 The Vitamin Shoppe Gift Card. All they have to do is "Like" the giveaway post on Instagram, tag a friend in the comment section and follow both @gfuelenergy and @vitaminshoppe for eligibility (U.S. only, 18+). For full rules and restrictions, click here.

Enjoy the Game-Changing Energy of G FUEL at The Vitamin Shoppe stores near you. Find The Vitamin Shoppe locations by clicking here!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

