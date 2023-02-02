Magnolia Wash Holdings's Remarkable Growth in 2022 Fueled by New Openings and Development Throughout the Southeast

- Express Car Wash Operator Reaches 117 Car Wash Locations and Surpasses 150,000 Memberships -

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Wash Holdings , a premium express car wash operator, announced today it has secured 117 car wash sites and doubled its portfolio of car washes over the past 12 months, adding new developments and acquiring others across key markets in the Carolinas, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio. In tandem with the brand's rapid development in 2022, Magnolia scaled its membership count to hit a remarkable milestone – surpassing 150,000 active customers.

"2022 was a pivotal year for Magnolia Wash Holdings. The growth the brand experienced in only a year's time is truly monumental and proves Magnolia to be a key player in the express car wash industry," said Jose Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. "I'm thankful to work alongside an incredible team of industry veterans and to watch our leadership continue to grow so that we have the support needed to propel our company forward. With the help of my team and dedicated staff across each of our locations, the company has been able to reach new milestones and we have plans already in motion that will help build upon this momentum in 2023."

Through mergers and acquisitions, as well as new-to-industry locations, Magnolia has grown to have more than 100 car wash locations in its portfolio. This momentum has continued into the new year with the express car wash operator recently acquiring four Blue Water Car Wash facilities, including two locations in Enterprise and Dothan, Alabama, and another two locations in Tallahassee, Florida. Additionally, Magnolia recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Whistle Express Car Wash in Florida's capital – positioning the company as a go-to car wash brand residents can count on for a premium wash every time. Committed to moving the needle on sustainability, Magnolia invests in state-of-the-art, water reclamation technology to minimize the impact each car wash has on the environment.

A pioneer in the express car wash space, Magnolia has prioritized the expansion of its leadership team over the past 12 months. Magnolia created an industry-leading team, welcoming four new executives including its first-ever Chief Executive Officer, Jose Costa. Alongside Costa, Magnolia appointed Summer Nunn as Chief Marketing Officer, Samuel Freeman as Chief Development Officer, Kyle Poyer as Chief Financial Officer, and most recently, Bob Benjamin as Chief Operations Officer.

With a strong development pipeline in place for 2023, Magnolia is in the midst of aggressive expansion. The express car wash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com .

About Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings operates several express wash brands throughout Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, and Tennessee. Magnolia prides itself on delivering consumers and teammates a premium on-premise experience, including its Unlimited Fast Pass Membership Program, free towels, free vacuums, and free mat washing stations. The Company was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit magnoliawashholdings.com .

