THE PRINCETON REVIEW RANKS FLORIDA SOUTHERN NO. 35 IN ITS TOP 50 ONLINE MBA RANKINGS FOR 2023

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review once again praises Florida Southern for its commitment to engaged learning, even through non-traditional learning modes, ranking the College's Online Master of Business Administration Program among the best in the nation.

The Online MBA program, started in 2015, has quickly risen to prominence. At #35, the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise takes its place alongside institutions with long-established business "powerhouses," including Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and Duke's Fuqua School of Business, making FSC's Online MBA the best private program in Florida.

The Princeton Review ranking is another in a long series of accolades. Earlier this month, U.S. News & World Report ranked FSC 51st out of more than 340 Online MBA Programs. CEO and Fortune Magazine also recognize the tremendous value Florida Southern's MBA program provides its students.

"We are particularly proud of this honor as the ranking is based on student feedback," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "The survey asks students to rate their faculty, fellow students, career preparation, academics, the technology platform, and overall satisfaction with their programs. Our faculty and professional staff focus on the student experience and outcomes, which greatly validates our commitment to student success."

With accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, accreditation earned by less than five percent of the world's business schools, and a unique focus on cross-industry learning, Florida Southern's MBA provides graduates a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

"Our MBA opens the door to new perspectives. Firsthand experiences through case studies, internships, and international field experiences challenge students to think critically and act strategically, allowing our MBAs to rise swiftly into leadership positions," says Weber.

The program also offers flexibility through online instruction, which is ideal for working professionals. As part of the degree program, students can complete a certificate/track in Business Analytics, CPA Licensure, Esports Management, Healthcare Management, Industrial and Organizational Psychology, or Supply Chain Management to customize their MBA degree to match their career goals.

Priscilla Gonzalez, senior project implementation manager at United Biosource Corporation, agrees with The Princeton Review's survey findings.

"With my degree," I have been able to work in multiple fields within the healthcare industry. Most recently, it has allowed me to move quickly up the career ladder by focusing my skills in a distinctive way through the pharmaceutical world."

Students interested in learning more about Florida Southern's MBA program are encouraged to register for a virtual information session. The next term begins Monday, March 13.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

