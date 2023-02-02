Siris Announces the Promotion of Tyler Sipprelle to Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Sipprelle to Partner. Based in New York, Mr. Sipprelle will continue to help lead the Investment Team with the responsibility of sourcing, executing and managing investments with a focus on the business services, internet, telecom services and industrial technology sectors.

"We are extremely proud of Tyler's accomplishments and are excited to recognize him with this much-deserved promotion," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. "Tyler has played a key role in a number of important investments over the past seven years and, importantly, represents our firm's values. We look forward to witnessing his achievements in the future."

Mr. Sipprelle's promotion is reflective of his longstanding commitment to Siris and recognizes his significant contributions and dedication to the ongoing growth and success of the firm's business. Mr. Sipprelle currently serves as the Investment Team lead and a board member on Siris portfolio companies Constant Contact, EFI and Newfold Digital. He played similar roles in the firm's past investments in Transaction Network Services and Intralinks.

Prior to joining Siris, Mr. Sipprelle served as an associate at a technology-focused private equity firm and began his career in technology investment banking at Lazard. Mr. Sipprelle earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from Harvard University with an A.B. in Economics.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

