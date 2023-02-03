LyondellBasell Reports 2022 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Income: $353 million , $427 million excluding identified items (a)

Diluted earnings per share: $1.07 per share, $1.29 per share excluding identified items

EBITDA: $792 million , $865 million excluding identified items

Delivered $1.6 billion of cash from operating activities

Increased 2030 scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emission reduction target relative to 2020 levels and established a 2030 scope 3 reduction target to align with science-based guidance

Advanced plans for plastic waste sorting and recycling facilities in U.S., Germany , India and China

Began engineering on our first commercial advanced recycling plant utilizing LyondellBasell's proprietary MoReTec technology

Received EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability performance with a 91st percentile ranking among more than 75,000 rated companies

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Strong financial performance from a diverse business portfolio

Net Income: $3.9 billion , $4.1 billion excluding identified items

Diluted earnings per share: $11.81 per share, $12.46 per share excluding identified items

EBITDA: $6.3 billion , $6.5 billion excluding identified items

Achieved 16% return on invested capital

Delivered $6.1 billion in cash from operating activities

Launched comprehensive strategy review

Established new organizational structure to capture value and accelerate sustainable growth

Formed Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business unit to focus on rapidly growing demand for recycled and renewable-based solutions

Took decisive action on the business portfolio with new partnerships, progress towards completion of new PO/TBA capacity, and plans to exit the refining business

Launched value enhancement program targeting $750 million in recurring annual EBITDA by the end of 2025

Delivered strong shareholder returns

Increased quarterly dividend by 5%; 12 th consecutive year of annual dividend growth

Paid $9.90 per share in regular and special dividends

Returned $3.7 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases

(a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Table 2, Table 3 and Table 4 for reconciliations of these measures to the nearest GAAP measures. "Identified items" include adjustments for lower of cost or market ("LCM"), impairments and refinery exit costs.

Comparisons with the prior quarter, fourth quarter 2021 and year ended 2021 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Sales and other operating revenues $10,206 $12,250 $12,830 $50,451 $46,173 Net income 353 $572 726 3,889 5,617 Diluted earnings per share 1.07 1.75 2.18 11.81 16.75 Weighted average diluted share count 327 327 332 328 334 EBITDA (a) 792 1,108 1,395 6,301 8,689

Excluding Identified Items (a) Net income $427 $642 $1,207 $4,102 $6,098 Diluted earnings per share 1.29 1.96 3.63 12.46 18.19 Impairments, pre-tax — — 624 69 624 Refinery exit costs, pre-tax 95 92 — 187 — EBITDA 865 1,192 2,019 6,527 9,313

(a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Table 2, Table 3 and Table 4 for reconciliations of these measures to the nearest GAAP measures. "Identified items" include adjustments for lower of cost or market ("LCM"), impairments and refinery exit costs.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $353 million, or $1.07 per share. During the quarter, the company recognized identified items of $74 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted earnings by $0.22 per share, were related to costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA was $792 million, or $865 million excluding identified items. In addition to the identified items, non-cash LIFO inventory valuation charges impacted pre-tax quarterly results by approximately $90 million.

Full year 2022 net income was $3.9 billion, or $11.81 per share. During the year, the company recognized identified items of $213 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted full year earnings by $0.65 per share, included a non-cash impairment charge related to the sale of our Australian polypropylene business and costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. Full year 2022 EBITDA was $6.3 billion, or $6.5 billion excluding identified items. In addition to the identified items, full year 2022 EBITDA was further impacted by a $103 million pre-tax pension settlement charge.

"In the fourth quarter, our businesses delivered excellent cash generation which enabled us to confidently advance our strategic priorities to build a stronger and more sustainable future for LyondellBasell. Our strategy development and implementation is proceeding well and has been supported by the creation of the new organizational structure. We aligned our goals for 2030 greenhouse gas emission reductions with science-based guidance by increasing our scope 1 and scope 2 emission reduction target to 42 percent and establishing a new scope 3 reduction target of 30 percent," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell Chief Executive Officer.

During the fourth quarter, price and margin pressures from new supply, customer destocking and weak demand in petrochemical markets stabilized at levels seen toward the end of the third quarter. The company reduced operating rates to match lower demand and decreased working capital by more than $700 million during the fourth quarter. Lower product prices were partially offset by moderating energy and feedstock costs. Margins for products from LyondellBasell's oxyfuels and refining businesses remained well above typical fourth quarter levels.

"During 2022, LyondellBasell's balanced business portfolio, excellent cash generation and strong, investment-grade balance sheet enabled the company to successfully navigate through challenging market conditions while continuing to provide significant returns for our shareholders," said Vanacker.

Over the full year, petrochemical markets were pressured by high and volatile energy and feedstock costs as well as softer global demand. The company's Olefins & Polyolefins businesses encountered headwinds from reduced demand in Europe and Asia as well as global capacity additions. Lower consumer demand for durable goods compressed margins for several products in the Intermediates & Derivatives segment. Oxyfuels and refining margins benefited from increased global mobility and favorable markets.

LyondellBasell generated $6.1 billion in cash from operating activities during 2022. The company remains committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. In 2022, approximately $1.9 billion was reinvested in the business and $3.7 billion was returned to shareholders through the quarterly dividend, a special dividend and share repurchases.

In 2022, the company launched a comprehensive review of our strategy. Initial strategic actions included the decision to exit the refining business and the sale of the Australian polypropylene business. The Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business unit was created to accelerate progress in capturing value from serving the rapidly growing customer demand for recycled and renewable solutions. Organizational and cultural initiatives are being implemented to increase focus on agility, accountability and value generation. In October, the company introduced a value enhancement program that is expected to generate $750 million in recurring annual EBITDA by the end of 2025. Progress on this program is on track.

OUTLOOK

In January, demand from consumer packaging, oxyfuels and refining markets remained stable. Moderating energy and feedstock costs are providing some offsets to tepid global demand. Nonetheless, challenging market conditions are expected to persist through the first half of 2023. LyondellBasell is aligning production with global demand trends and expects first quarter average utilization rates for the assets operated by the company to be 80% for each of the Olefins & Polyolefins and Intermediates & Derivatives segments. Start-up activities for the new PO/TBA capacity in Houston remain on track for the end of the first quarter 2023. The company expects typical spring and summer seasonal demand improvements and is prepared to leverage any increased economic activity in China as the year progresses.

"LyondellBasell continues on its journey to build a resilient strategy that provides sustainable growth and value for the company, its shareholders and our customers. At our Capital Markets Day on March 14th, we will share our strategy aimed at extending the company's track record of cash generation and strong returns for shareholders," said Vanacker.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT LYONDELLBASELL

INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, and EBITDA, net income and diluted EPS exclusive of identified items provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity. We also present EBITDA, net income and diluted EPS exclusive of identified items. Identified items include adjustments for "lower of cost or market" ("LCM"), impairment and refinery exit costs. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using the last-in, first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, which means that the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at the earliest acquisition costs. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, natural gas and correlated products from period to period may result in the recognition of charges to adjust the value of inventory to the lower of cost or market in periods of falling prices and the reversal of those charges in subsequent interim periods, within the same fiscal year as the charge, as market prices recover. Property, plant and equipment are recorded at historical costs. If it is determined that an asset or asset group's undiscounted future cash flows will not be sufficient to recover the carrying amount, an impairment charge is recognized to write the asset down to its estimated fair value. In April 2022 we announced our decision to cease operation of our Houston Refinery no later than the end of 2023. In connection with exiting the refinery business, we began to incur costs primarily consisting of accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations and depreciation of asset retirement costs.

Return on invested capital is a measure commonly used by investors to evaluate the efficiency at which a company's capital is allocated to generate income during a particular period. Return on invested capital means income from continuing operations, adjusted for interest expense, net of tax and items affecting comparability between periods divided by a two-year average of invested capital adjusted for items affecting comparability.

These measures as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. This release contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the time hereof. Information contained in this release is unaudited and subject to change.

Table 2 - Reconciliations of Net Income to Net Income Excluding Identified Items and to EBITDA Including and Excluding Identified Items

Three Months Ended



Year Ended (Millions of U.S. dollars) December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income $ 353

$ 572

$ 726



$ 3,889

$ 5,617 add: Identified Items



















Impairments, after-tax (a) —

—

481



69

481 Refinery exit costs, after-tax (b) 74

70

—



144

— Net income excluding identified items $ 427

$ 642

$ 1,207



$ 4,102

$ 6,098





















Net income $ 353

$ 572

$ 726



$ 3,889

$ 5,617 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 2

1

5



5

6 Income from continuing operations 355

573

731



3,894

5,623 Provision for income taxes 34

154

135



882

1,163 Depreciation and amortization (c) 334

318

377



1,267

1,393 Interest expense, net 69

63

152



258

510 add: Identified Items



















Impairments (a) —

—

624



69

624 Refinery exit costs (d) 73

84

—



157

— EBITDA excluding identified items 865

1,192

2,019



6,527

9,313 less: Identified items



















Impairments (a) —

—

(624)



(69)

(624) Refinery exit costs (d) (73)

(84)

—



(157)

— EBITDA $ 792

$ 1,108

$ 1,395



$ 6,301

$ 8,689























(a) The fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 reflects impairment charges related to the Houston Refinery. The year ended December 31, 2022 reflects impairment charges related to the sale of our Australian polypropylene business.

(b) Refinery exit costs, after-tax, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $43 million, $27 million, and $70 million, personnel related costs of $12 million, $37 million, and $49 million, accretion of asset retirement obligations of $2 million, less than $1 million, and $2 million, and depreciation of asset retirement costs of $17 million, $6 million, and $23 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

(c) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of asset retirement costs of $22 million, $8 million and $30 million expensed during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, in connection with exiting the Refining business.

(d) Refinery exit costs, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $55 million, $36 million, and $91 million, personnel related costs of $16 million, $48 million, and $64 million and accretion of asset retirement obligations of $2 million, less than $1 million, and $2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding Identified Items



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.07

$ 1.75

$ 2.18

$ 11.81

$ 16.75 Add: Identified items



















Impairments

—

—

1.45

0.21

1.44 Refinery exit costs

0.22

0.21

—

0.44

— Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items

$ 1.29

$ 1.96

$ 3.63

$ 12.46

$ 18.19























Table 4 - Return on Invested Capital

























Year Ended (Millions of U.S. dollars)























December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022 Net income



























$ 3,889 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



























5 Income from continuing operations



























3,894 Add:





























Interest expense, net



























258 Tax effect



























(52) Interest expense, net, after tax



























206































Special items effecting comparability:





























Refinery exit costs, after tax (a)



























144 Total special items



























144 Adjusted income from continuing operations



























$ 4,244































Divided by:





























Average adjusted invested capital:





























Shareholders' equity























$ 11,858

$ 12,615 Long-term debt























11,246

10,540 Long-term operating lease liabilities























1,649

1,510 Current operating lease liabilities























336

344 Current debt:





























Current maturities of long-term debt























6

432 Short-term debt























362

349 Invested capital























25,457

25,790 Cumulative effect of adjustments, after tax (b)























927

1,071 Adjusted invested capital























$ 26,384

$ 26,861































2-Yr average adjusted invested capital



























$ 26,623 Return on invested capital



























16 %

































(a) Refinery exit costs, after-tax, include accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations and depreciation of asset retirement costs of $70 million, $49 million, $2 million and $23 million, respectively.

(b) Cumulative effect of adjustments, after tax, includes impairments, after tax, of $446 million, $481 million recognized in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and refinery exit costs, after tax, recognized in 2022.

