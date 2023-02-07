Appdome Integrates with CircleCI to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Brings Android & iOS Cyber Defense Automation inside the CircleCI CI/CD Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today released the first Appdome Orb for CircleCI as part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to accelerate delivery of secure mobile apps globally. The new Appdome Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI integrates directly into the CircleCI CI/CD platform, allowing developers to leverage Appdome's configuration as code ease from inside CircleCI and build any of Appdome's security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps using CircleCI.

"The increasing complexity of the software ecosystem and the way in which modern teams build mobile applications require best-of-breed integrations amongst developer tooling. With the new Appdome Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI, developers don't have to worry about the hassle of coding, configuration and integration and can automate the delivery of secure mobile experiences for their customers," said Tom Trahan, VP of Business Development at CircleCI.

Appdome's cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and accelerates release times by using technology to build cyber security defenses into iOS and Android apps, including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections. Manual methods of cyber defense implementations in Android and iOS apps are complex, slow and brittle. Mobile brands need technology platforms to automate delivery of cyber defense in mobile apps and to keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

"Mobile development is rapid, agile and continuous," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome, "Mobile brands need a cyber defense solution that integrates with and leverages mobile development best practices and tooling to deliver the best cyber defense in Android and apps, build-by-build and release-by-release."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome's recent survey Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, and 68% said they'd abandon brands that offered no protection.

"Mobile Dev needs to build security the way they build Android and iOS apps," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. "Mobile consumers demand more protection in their mobile app experiences and we're delivering on that mission with the new Build_2Secure Orb for CircleCI."

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry a patented data-driven Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artificial-intelligence based, coding technology, Threat-Events™ mobile threat intelligence and ThreatScope™ mobile security operations center, to deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at www.appdome.com .

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes' Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Base10, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

