NICOLET LAW OFFICE SECURES $2.62 MILLION DOLLAR VERDICT AGAINST MENARD, INC.

ANOKA, Minn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Law Office, S.C. attorneys Russell D. Nicolet and Ryan T. Muir, secured a $2.62 million dollar jury verdict against big box retailer, Menard, Inc., after a 4-day jury trial on December 9, 2022. The lawsuit was filed in Anoka County District Court (File No. 02-CV-18-6818) on December 14, 2018, on behalf of a Wisconsin man, Richard Erkenbrack, who suffered a neck injury and cervical fusion surgery after an injury sustained in the Menard's store in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Win 2.62 Million Dollar Verdict in Case Against Menard. Inc.

On November 3, 2014 Mr. Erkenbrack was shopping inside the Coon Rapids Menards when he was struck on the head by a box that was knocked off the top of a Menard's Mega Racking shelf system. Moments before the incident, Menard's employees were stocking boxes on the top shelf of the adjacent aisle. While stocking, one of the boxes became stuck, and a Menard's employee pushed that box which had several boxes stacked on top of it several feet above the very top of the Mega Racking shelf. The push resulted in boxes toppling off the Mega Racking shelf system and into the adjacent aisle, where the box hit Mr. Erkenbrack on his head causing him to go to the ground and sustain a permanent neck injury.

Since the date of the incident in November of 2014, Menard, Inc. has continued to fail to take full responsibility. Despite the jury verdict in December of 2022, Menard, Inc. continues to fail to accept responsibility, and has not paid the $2.62 million dollar judgment against them.

Nicolet Law Office's lead trial attorney, Russell D. Nicolet stated, "Menard's ongoing position that no wrong was done and to challenge Mr. Erkenbrack's injuries is a slap in the face of Mr. Erkenbrack and all the customers who shop at Menards. It is disheartening and frustrating to watch a company continue to avoid accountability when their negligence injured a hard-working guy who was just in their store shopping. Customers who go into Menards should not have to shop in fear of be struck in the head from falling inventory".

Nicolet Law Office, S.C. is a leading personal injury firm headquartered in western Wisconsin with offices across Wisconsin and Minnesota. www.nicoletlaw.com

Contact:

Russell Nicolet

Russell@nicoletlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers