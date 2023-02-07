Record 50 Million Americans to Wager $16B on Super Bowl LVII

Industry Marks Milestone of First Super Bowl Played in Legal Betting State

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 50.4 million American adults (20%) are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII, a 61 percent increase from the record set in 2022, according to a new American Gaming Association (AGA) survey. Bettors plan to wager an estimated $16 billion on this year's championship game, more than double last year's estimates.

With the expansion of legal sports betting, traditional Super Bowl wagers are expected to pass casual wagers for the first time ever:

30 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, up 66 percent from 2022.

28 million plan to bet casually with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest, up 50 percent from 2022.

Sports betting legalization is also driving fan interest in the NFL, as more than a third (34%) of NFL fans say that the expansion of legal sports betting has made watching an NFL game more exciting.

"Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

Industry investments in responsible gaming continue to resonate. The majority of traditional Super Bowl bettors (71%) report seeing a responsible gaming message in the last year. Importantly, younger Americans (under 35 years old) are more likely to recall seeing a responsible gaming message and younger bettors are more likely to say it is important to only wager legally.

"As interest in legal sports betting continues to expand, the gaming industry remains committed to responsibly delivering world class entertainment, educating consumers about how to bet responsibly, and combating illegal gambling as we work to build a safe, competitive and sustainable legal market for all," Miller continued.

Bettors are evenly split on the outcome of the game with 44 percent each planning to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Background

33 states and Washington, D.C currently feature live, legal sports betting markets, with three additional legal markets awaiting launch.

More than half of American adults (57%, 146M ) live in a live, legal sports betting market.

AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ campaign is bringing sports betting stakeholders together to promote responsible gaming. NFL team partners include the Washington Commanders and New York Jets.

Methodology

Morning Consult conducted the online survey on behalf of the AGA between Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2023, among a national sample of 2,199 adults. The data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment and region. The margin of error is +/-2 percent and greater among subgroups. Bettors include those who expect to place a bet online, with a bookie, with a casino sportsbook, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.

About the AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $261 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

