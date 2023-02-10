Allegro Ophthalmics Announces Presentation of Key Data Surrounding Dry AMD Pipeline Candidates, Treatment Considerations

- Intermediate Dry AMD Treatment Highlighted as Significant Unmet Need

- Only Mitochondrial Stabilizing Candidates, Including Allegro's Risuteganib, Have Shown Best

Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) Gains in this Patient Population

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oxidative stress stabilizers for the treatment of ocular diseases, today announced the presentation of key data supporting dry AMD pipeline candidates, including the company's risuteganib (Luminate®), this morning at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute's 20th annual Angiogenesis, Exudation and Degeneration meeting, being held virtually February 10-11, 2023.1

Esteemed ophthalmologist and researcher Dr. Baruch Kuppermann*, Roger F. Steinert professor, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, and director of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at the University of California, Irvine, shared clinical evidence as well as considerations for matching mechanism of action (MOA) with the right patient population and stage of disease to reverse vision loss in dry AMD, which affects more than 15 million patients in the United States alone.

During his presentation to an audience of retina specialists, general ophthalmologists and researchers, Dr. Kuppermann highlighted that most Dry AMD pipeline candidates currently focus on treating geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of the disease, which accounts for only 10% of Dry AMD patients, as opposed to those with early and intermediate disease, who make up 40% of the total Dry AMD patient population. The only two pipeline candidates that have shown best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) gains in intermediate dry AMD are mitochondrial stabilizing drugs, including risuteganib. Importantly, Dr. Kuppermann also illustrated how these candidates have shown threshold OCT characteristics, such as minimum ellipsoid zone and photoreceptor layer thickness, that strongly predicts BCVA response to treatment, thus helping clinicians predict outcomes and select the patients most likely to benefit from treatment.

"Existing data suggest that restoration of functional vision is achievable in Dry AMD patients with more anatomical integrity, or less disease progression, using these mitochondrial stabilizing drug candidates," explained Dr. Kuppermann. "This underscores the potential for early treatment of Dry AMD, with the right therapeutic agent, to reverse vision loss."

"The Angiogenesis, Exudation and Degeneration meeting is an important forum for the retinal professional community, and we are grateful to Dr. Kuppermann for presenting this compelling information together in a context in which it has not been shared before," said Vicken Karageozian, M.D., President and CEO of Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC. "Treatments for Dry AMD remain a significant unmet need, and we believe that, given the evidence and considerations put forth by Dr. Kuppermann, risuteganib has tremendous potential to help address that need."

About Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC

Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oxidative stress stabilizers for the treatment of ocular diseases. Pre-clinical data suggest that risuteganib (Luminate®), Allegro's lead investigational compound in retina, may simultaneously act on the angiogenic, inflammatory and mitochondrial metabolic pathways implicated in diseases, such as dry AMD. A U.S. Phase 2a study with risuteganib in less advanced dry AMD met its primary endpoint of vision recovery. Expanding its oxidative stress-stabilizing portfolio, Allegro developed ALG-1007 for topical use in dry eye disease. ALG-1007 demonstrated promising results in two ex-U.S. studies in humans. For more information, visit www.allegroeye.com.

Risuteganib (Luminate®) and ALG-1007 are investigational drugs and are not approved for commercial sale.

Luminate® is a registered trademark of Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC.

*Dr. Kuppermann is a member of Allegro's Medical Advisory Board.

