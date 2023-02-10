Project 1767: Disrupting the Cancer Disparities Paradigm

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if we could end cancer as we know it using social intervention?

Project 1767 boldly looks to bridge the cancer disparity gap as we know it, starting in Princeton, Boston, and now London. The program derives its name from the Pantone Matching System color, #1767, used widely as representative of the breast cancer community.

Beginning in October 2022, Project 1767 began with a focus in breast cancer, seeking to end the breast cancer disparities gap. The program partnered with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, bringing both screenings and follow up care to patients otherwise unable to receive treatment.

REACH now has expanded Project 1767 to a tumor agnostic lens. REACH's work through the Cancer Patient Support model has proven that barriers to care due to transportation, housing, and food are major players in the disparate landscape. Direct cash transfers via direct-to-vendor funding have been REACH's long-standing address to these immediate concerns faced by patients.

The growth of program has both familiarities and untread ground for REACH. "We began the Cancer Patient Support program in in 2016 with the American Cancer Society to address the most urgent needs for our patients," says Hafiz Sikder, Axiom's Founder and Chairman of the REACH Foundation. "Project 1767 looks to scale up the program and take on larger social issues and address barriers to care."

The foundation plans to host several mobile screening vans, expand geographic reach, and examine paradigm shifting interventions alongside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Jimmy Fund. These programs promise to impact the daily lives of underserved cancer patients both in the United States and United Kingdom.

Project 1767's community focus plans to implement new interventions in 2023 and looks to the community for support. The program seeks to incorporate passionate community members as volunteers and champions of the Foundation. REACH Champions can attend a community fundraiser event or support the foundation and receive a #Project1767 mug today.

About The Axiom REACH Foundation:

The Axiom REACH Foundation combats public health disparities by aiding underserved, under-resourced patients, families, and communities dealing with life-threatening diagnoses.

