Schneider Electric Hosts Texas State Senator César Blanco (SD29) to Tour El Paso, TX Manufacturing Campus Expansion and Discuss Workforce Opportunities in the Region

Schneider Electric's newest factory makes the region home to its largest manufacturing center in the United States

Expansion is expected to create 400 additional jobs in the region, which is already home to nearly half of the 2,800 employees located in the state, making Schneider Electric one of the largest employers in El Paso .

Part of a $100 million regional investment, the factory will help increase production and speed delivery of products to customers in North America

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, hosted Texas State Senator César Blanco (D-El Paso) at its El Paso campus. Senator César J. Blanco toured the company's new 160,000 square foot smart manufacturing facility, currently under construction, and met with company leaders to discuss workforce development opportunities at the El Paso campus. Schneider Electric's expansion of its El Paso campus will create approximately 400 new job opportunities, making the company one of the largest employers in the region.

Located in the city's Northwest Corporate Center, the new factory will be Schneider's fourth in the city and its 20th in the U.S. The facility will make El Paso home to Schneider Electric's largest manufacturing operation in the U.S. and strengthen the company's regional capabilities for its customers – part of a $100 million regional investment to increase production and speed the delivery of electrical products to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The facility will produce "engineer-to-order" or intricately designed and customized low voltage switchboards that distribute electricity, for example, in commercial buildings and data centers. It is expected to be completed by the first half of the year with initial shipments to follow soon thereafter.

"Schneider Electric is thrilled to welcome Senator Blanco and proud to call El Paso home to our largest manufacturing operation in the U.S.," said Ken Engel, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, North America, Schneider Electric. "Senator Blanco has been a leader in advocating for workforce development investments that are the key to making this region a leader in manufacturing that will support America's clean energy transition and grow the local economy at the same time."

"Investing in our workforce, including upskilling and reskilling, is key to making our region competitive and leaders on the global stage. To continue moving the Paso Del Norte region forward, we need to provide opportunities for our community by attracting companies like Schneider Electric to our region," said Senator César J. Blanco (SD29). "Schneider Electric's continued investment in the El Paso region will create hundreds of new, good paying, skilled jobs for our community and bring an estimated $138 million in economic value to the region."

Last year, Schneider Electric's El Paso Campus expansion project received recognition as the project of the year from the Texas Economic Development Council , for cities with a population of over 250,000 residents. This year marks another year of great accomplishments for the company, which has its North American headquarters in Boston, earning the 2023 Great Place to Work Certification TM across North America.

Senator César J. Blanco is a US Navy Veteran and proudly represents the people of Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, and Reeves counties in the Texas Senate. In the 88th Texas Legislature, Senator Blanco serves as a member of the Senate Committees on Health & Human Services; Natural Resources & Economic Development; Water, Agriculture, & Rural Affairs; Veteran Affairs; and Border Security. He has been named a Best Legislator by Texas Monthly Magazine.

