Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Pitch Competition Now Accepting Applications

WEST DES MONES, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) is accepting applications for the 2023 Athene Black & Brown Business Summit (BBBS) pitch competition, brought to you by exclusive pitch competition partner Bank of America. Deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, March 1 by 5 p.m.

Applicants to the 2023 Athene BBBS pitch competition must be 51% minority owned, have been in business for at least two years and be a for-profit business. Those who are selected will be invited to participate on April 20 in workshops featuring area experts. Applicants also can win part of a cash prize given to the companies with the best pitches. Over the last two years, pitch competition winners have received a total of $52,000 in prize money.

The 2022 pitch competition saw 40 minority businesses participate, with ten of them winning cash prizes. Winners included Lumena Energy at first place winning $12,000, Autistic & Loved at second place winning $10,000 and Stagerie, Inc. at third place winning $6,000. Additional pitch winners won $2,000 and included A Little Buzzed, Dae-licious Delights, Dupee Consulting Group LLC, Evry Intention LLC, Iowa Media Co., Light Pong, and Mountain High Jz Coffee LLC.

Those interested in applying to participate in the pitch competition can view the application here. Learn more about the Athene BBBS and purchase tickets here.

