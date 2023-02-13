KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL OFFER FOR AARP MEMBERS

10% off best available rates and 50% off select add on services at resort brands* in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts has just announced special discounts for AARP members. AARP members will now receive 10 percent off the best available rates when booking a stay at boutique properties, including Margaritaville® St. Somewhere™ Punta Coco, Holbox Island and Gourmet Inclusive® resort brands, including Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Margaritaville Beach Resort, Azul Beach Resorts, El Dorado Spa Resorts and Generations Riviera Maya. In addition to discounts on room rates, AARP members will receive 50% off on a beachfront dinner for two or couples massages, perfect for customizing your vacation.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to expand travel options for our members," said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Lifestyle for AARP Services. "Karisma Hotels & Resorts allows them to savor the moment with extended vacations and elevated experiences."

With an expansive portfolio of resort brands, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has a wide array of experiences suited for the 50-plus traveler. Whether you're seeking laid-back luxury at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, diving into adventure at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Ambergris Caye, opening in 2023; celebrating your inner child with grandkids at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, planning a stress-free vacation in Negril or Riviera Maya at Azul Beach Resorts, looking to renew your vows at an adults-only oasis within the Margaritaville or El Dorado Spa Resort collection, or planning a long overdue family reunion at Generations Riviera Maya, there's never been a better time to book the vacation of your dreams.

"Karisma Hotels and Resorts is delighted to offer these deals for AARP members," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels and Resorts. "With this exciting initiative, we hope to make travel to Mexico and the Caribbean more accessible than ever, reigniting the passion for travel within the 50-plus community."

The AARP offer is valid year round, inclusive of weddings and groups. For more information on AARP discounts with Karisma Hotels & Resorts, visit karismahotels.com/specials/aarp-members. *Offer is available at all Karisma properties except Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett, Alliance Connection

mckenzie@allianceconnection.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts