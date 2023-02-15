Goli® Nutrition Proudly Announces B Corp™ Certification

Brand Joins More Than 5,800 For-Profit Companies Dedicated to Using Business as a Force for Good

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), a pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamin Brand¹ and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, announces it has become a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), joining a select global community of purpose-focused businesses that meet the high standards of social and environmental impact and recognized for using business as a force for good.

B Corp Certification means that Goli Nutrition has been verified as meeting B Lab's high standards for social and environmental impact, that it has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and that it is demonstrating accountability and transparency by disclosing this record of performance in a public B Corp profile.

"Earning B Corp Certification is an incredible accomplishment for the Goli brand," said Goli Nutrition CEO, Bruce Weiss. "This certification is a strong reflection on all of the work we do as a company and as a community in order to make the world a better place, one gummy at a time."

At its core, Goli is a people-focused and mission-driven brand, focused on making health simple and accessible for all. Goli for Good, a company-wide initiative, plays a profound role in supporting the health of our planet as well as local communities in need across the globe. For every order placed at goli.com, Goli donates a 6-month supply of essential vitamins to a child in need to help combat malnutrition, through long-standing partner, Vitamin Angels. Goli also works with Eden Reforestation Projects, planting a tree on behalf of the customer for every order placed on goli.com.

To learn more about Goli Nutrition's B Corp Certification, please visit https://www.bcorporation.net/find-a-b-corp/company/goli-nutrition . For additional information about Goli for Good, please visit www.goli.com/pages/goli-for-good .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the high standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 6,300 Certified B Corporations in over 160 industries and 89 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

¹Source: SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 01/01/23.

