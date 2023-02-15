A Michelin-star chef champions the "Pure Flour from Europe" project. A healthy and ethical philosophy in haute cuisine, thanks to the use of organic flour and organic semolina

ROME, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pure Flour from Europe" project, managed by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union to promote the export of Made in Europe and Made in Italy-certified organic soft / durum wheat flour and organic semolina in Canada and the USA, ahead of its presence at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, LA, on March 9-11, 2023,

Pure organic flours and semolina from Europe for a sustainable and healthy choice on your table, every day!

PRESENTS

the exclusive star menu for "a winter sea" created by one-star Michelin chef Angelo Carannante. Three signature recipes: fresh spaghettone cooked in anchovy extract, mussels, coffee, cinnamon, cocoa nibs and Sichuan pepper, steak tartare and a reinterpretation of his most famous dessert, the " caracolato ". In this special menu, Carannante, who is considered one of the most important Michelin starred Italian chefs, showcases the importance of using organic flours and organic semolina, rich in nutrients, free of toxic substances and which embrace a healthy and ethical philosophy, for the creation of dishes you can serve at home "every day". An "organic-starred" cuisine, where the recipes maximize the use of exceptional raw materials such as Made in Europe organic flours and organic semolina.

To learn more about the quality and properties of organic flours and organic semolina made in the EU, visit our booth #5233 at the "Natural Products Expo West. The representatives of some of the most important Italian mills, including Molino Casillo (booth #5134), Molini De Vita (booth #5237) and Molino Grassi (booth #5235), will be there to provide you with all the information you need to identify the best organic flours and organic semolina for your table. It will be an excellent opportunity for journalists, influencers, chefs, distribution and catering professionals to understand more about this project and its objectives, discover other recipes and news related to the use of organic flour and organic semolina and experience in first person their exceptional taste thanks to the daily cooking sessions from our on-site chefs Francesco Allegro and Gerson Jossue Rivas Saravia who will amaze you with their fresh pasta, gnocchi, wraps and cookies.

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

Find out more on: www.pureflourfromeurope.us

