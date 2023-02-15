SK Life Science CEO, Donghoon Lee, Shares His Vision for the Company and Energizes Workforce Meeting in San Diego This Week

Donghoon Lee, CEO of Korean-based SK Biopharmaceuticals and its subsidiary in the U.S., SK Life Science, Inc., praised the U.S.-based workforce for their commitment toward improving the lives of patients, and renewed the companies' focus on building a foundation for growth

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donghoon Lee, CEO of SK Life Science, Inc. , a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., an innovative global pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and beyond, recognized the team for their achievements, thanked them for their commitment to the epilepsy community, and shared his vision for SK Life Science, Inc. and its anti-seizure medication.

"In 2023, SK Life Science in the U.S. is celebrating its thirty-year anniversary knowing that we are part of something bigger," said Donghoon Lee explaining how the companies he leads, SK Life Science and SK Biopharmaceuticals, are part of SK Group, Inc., a large conglomerate with a global footprint. "SK Group is the second largest conglomerate in Korea with more than 120 operating companies that have a combined revenue of $135 billion and assets valued at $232 billion. Over the next five years, SK Group is investing in the U.S. to support the transformational work being done in the U.S. market. That includes significant investments in SK Life Science and its pipeline in central nervous systems and oncology."

Since assuming his role as CEO in January 2023, Mr. Lee has been collaborating with his leadership teams on a full transformation of SK Life Science and SK Biopharmaceuticals and making strides towards achieving both companies' shared purpose: connecting health and happiness. Under Lee's leadership, SK Life Science is poised to lay a stronger foundation for innovation, reinvestment in R&D, and expansion into next-generation pipelines while continuing a meaningful and positive impact on the epilepsy community.

During his visit to San Diego, Lee celebrated the impressive work already done by SK Life Science, which includes being the first and only Korean company to independently develop, obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercialize a prescription medicine in the U.S. with a standalone business model. "We are energized by everything SK Life Science has been able to achieve since the company was founded thirty years ago, but we are even more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to deliver results to the patient communities we serve," concluded Lee.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and SK Life Science, Inc.

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science are pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) and oncology. In 2017, SK Biopharmaceuticals established a research center to begin their expansion into oncology through research and development efforts. The companies have a pipeline of eight compounds in development in both CNS disorders and oncology. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on the discovery of new treatments in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK Life Science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

Both SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. SK Inc., the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit https://sk-inc.com/en/main/mainpage.aspx.

