Aya Healthcare Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 List

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 15th, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Aya Healthcare is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2023.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious honor from Forbes and Statista," stated Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer, EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure, at Aya Healthcare. "We take great pride in having a people-first, employee-driven company culture, and this recognition shows that our employees feel supported, valued and appreciated."

