Bright Pattern Announces Record Growth, Profitability, and Other 2022 Milestones

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software , today announced new milestones for 2022. Highlights include:

Company Metrics:

Bright Pattern surpassed 500 customers in 2022

Bright Pattern achieved record bookings and revenue for the year

Latin America revenues doubled year-over-year with new customers including Pepsi and Mediterranean Shipping Company (world's largest shipper)

Profitability has been achieved for 10 straight quarters

Bright Pattern expanded its EMEA presence with a new EMEA Head of Business Development and new partners including Matrix42, Sogedes, and Teleconnect GmbH. Customers with European presence include Randstad (world's largest HR firm), Sodexo, Bentley, MSC, and TTEC. Bright Pattern also delivered the international keynote presentation at CCW Europe in October on "The Future of CX"

Highest Rated Contact Center:

Bright Pattern was named #1 by customers by TrustRadius in 4 categories, with ratings higher than any other contact center vendor: Contact Center, IVR, Auto Dialer, and Customer Experience Platform

In Gartner's Front Runner and Capterra customer review sites, Bright Pattern also ranks higher than all competitors

Ease of Use and Deployment:

Bright Pattern continues to lead the industry with the fastest time to deploy per G2Crowd customer reviews and analysts such as Omdia

Highest ROI per G2 Crowd

Bright Pattern was also rated #1 by G2 Crowd for Quality of Support and Ease of Doing Business

Other 2022 Milestones:

Bright Pattern released Bright Pattern Mobile - a mobile app that allows any employee in the company to connect with any customer on voice and digital channels, even employees outside the contact center. Bright Pattern sees this as the next step beyond omnichannel, enabling "Omni-Enterprise CX ™ "

Bright Pattern was named a "Hot Vendor" by Aragon Research in December 2022

Bright Pattern was named runner-up for "Cloud CX Platform of the Year" at the CCW Excellence Awards in June. This follows previous nominations for "Omnichannel Solution of the Year" and "Disruptive Technology of the Year"

Bright Pattern hosted its first User Conference in Monterey during 2022

Bright Pattern achieved the highest employee satisfaction rating out of all competitors per Glassdoor

"Bright Pattern has seen consistent, strong growth over the last 4 years, culminating in our best year yet in 2022 in terms of revenue, bookings, profitability, and customer and analyst reviews", commented Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "We look forward to our continued growth and our commitment to provide our customers with innovative, industry leading solutions."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts , with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

