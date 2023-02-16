Eastern Communications Acquires RACOM, Establishes Nationwide Mission Critical Communications Platform

QUEENS, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd., a leading provider of mission critical communications and services in the Eastern US, announced today the acquisition of Marshalltown, Iowa based RACOM Corporation, a leading emergency communications service and technology provider in the Western US.

Eastern Communications Ltd. (PRNewswire)

Together, the companies comprise one of the largest service and distribution platforms in the critical communications industry, establishing a truly national presence spanning 16 service locations from Seattle to New York City.

"For nearly fifty years, we have worked alongside Eastern through multiple generations of leadership for both companies," said Mike Miller, President of RACOM. "I cannot imagine a more perfect union of two organizations that helps ensure a cutting-edge career path for current and future employees while also scaling our ability to deliver industry leading service and technology to our customers."

"As a combined team with shared cultural values, we are excited to bring instant strategic value to our vendors, dealers, and customers alike by creating a technically sophisticated platform capable of service, support, and integration from coast to coast," added Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "Most importantly, though, our combined technical expertise, dealer network, localized service, and operating scale will best support our end users operating in harm's way each day from Spokane to Staten Island – and everywhere in between."

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 20 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com

Contact: Mark Peters

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

Michael Orzetti and Mike Miller, RACOM Network Operating Center (PRNewswire)

RACOM - An Eastern Communications Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastern Communications Ltd.