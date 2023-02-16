Fannie Mae Honors 22 High-Performing Mortgage Servicers

2022 STAR Program Recognizes Servicers for Industry Knowledge, Excellence

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the 2022 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, recognizing 22 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance. For more than a decade, Fannie Mae's STAR Program has identified high-performing mortgage servicers that align with Fannie Mae's business goals and demonstrate leading practices across the mortgage service industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae) (PRNewswire)

"We applaud the 2022 STAR Program recipients' efforts to enable greater access to affordable and sustainable homeownership," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "By providing mortgage assistance and long-term solutions for struggling homeowners, the 2022 STAR Program servicers have been essential partners in Fannie Mae's journey to knock down housing barriers for people across the country."

Since 2011, the STAR Program has facilitated broad and lasting improvements across the industry by promoting servicing knowledge and excellence. Fannie Mae's commitment to homeownership, the mortgage industry, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction are strengthened in cooperation with the dedicated efforts of Fannie Mae's servicing partners. For the 2022 program year, mortgage servicers were eligible for the STAR Performer recognition based on the results of the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

The 2022 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

Bank of America, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

M&T Bank Corporation

PHH Mortgage Corporation

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Regions Bank

Solution Delivery

Mr. Cooper

New American Funding

U.S Bank, N.A.

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

Arvest Bank

Colonial Savings, F.A.

Fidelity Bank National Association

Guild Mortgage

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

PennyMac

Rocket Mortgage, LLC

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Rushmore Loan Management Services

Truist Bank

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fannie Mae