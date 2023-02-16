Master Spas proudly sponsors broadcast of annual Bart Starr Award presentation

Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins at Super Bowl Breakfast

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Spas, a leading manufacturer of hot tubs and swim spas, is the proud broadcast sponsor of the "The Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award Special."

“The Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award Special presented by Master Spas” will air on select CBS stations on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. (PRNewswire)

Held as part of the NFL-sanctioned Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, the event brought together fans, business leaders, and football legends for a morning of celebration ahead of the big game.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of this amazing event," says Terry Valmassoi, President and CEO of Master Spas. "The Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast is a time to celebrate the achievements of those who embody the values of teamwork, leadership, and character."

"The Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award Special presented by Master Spas" is a 30-minute special that will air on select CBS stations on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. The show includes Peyton and Eli Manning, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, the incredible story of Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, and the presentation of the 2023 Bart Starr Award.

The Bart Starr Award is a prestigious honor given annually to an NFL player who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. It is a testament to the commitment of the NFL and its players to promoting positive change in the world.

The award presentation was a highlight of the Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast, which has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988.

Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins is the winner of the 2023 Bart Starr Award for outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field.

While most known for his Quarterbacking skills, Kirk and his wife Julie founded the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation that supports organizations like Bethany Christian Services, the Boys and Girls Club, International Justice Mission, Compassionate Heart Ministries, Discovery Church, and Holland Christian School.

Past winners include Russell Wilson, Demario Davis, Eli Manning, Calais Campbell, and Benjamin Watson.

Master Spas is the broadcast sponsor of the "The Bart Starr Award Special" and is committed to promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle through the use of their products.

Learn more about Athletes in Action: http://athletesinaction.org

Learn more about the Bart Starr Award: https://superbowlbreakfast.com/winners/

Airing times for "The Bart Starr Award Special":

Saturday, February 18

WFOR-MIAMI, 12:05 am

KOVR-SACRAMENTO, 7:30 am

WUPA-ATLANTA CW, 9 am

KABB-San Antonio, 10 am

WSBK-BOSTON METV MYTV, 12:30 pm

EKRC-CINCINNATI CW, 5 pm

KCNC-DENVER, 10:35 pm

WCCO-MINNEAPOLIS, 11 pm

KDKA-PITT, 11:35 pm

WCBS-NY, 11:35pm

KPIX-SAN FRAN, 11:35 pm

KCBS-LA, 12 am

WJZ-BALTIMORE, 12 am

Sunday, February 19

WTOG-Tampa, 9 am

CBS-NEWS MINN Streaming, 10 am

WBBM-CHICAGO, 10:30 am

KCBS-Kansas City, 10:30 am

KYW-Philly, 11:30 am

KTVT-Dallas, 10:30 am

WWJ-Detroit, 11:30 am

KSTW-Seattle CW, 12 pm

WKCF-Orlando, 2:30 pm

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 614,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 45-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 200 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Master Spas) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Master Spas