ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Stem, Inc. ("Stem" or the "Company") (NYSE: STEM) complied with federal securities laws. On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report alleging that it "has uncovered, undisclosed to investors Stem is financing its flagship customer to purchase energy storage systems from Stem" and that "Stem's software business is a mirage." Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

500x500

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Stem, Inc. (STEM) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

If you purchased Stem stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/stem/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holzer & Holzer, LLC