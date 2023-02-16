Bath & Body Works announces their latest launch of limited-edition products and fragrances that evoke escapism

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath & Body Works is launching more than 100 products, bringing back bestselling tropical fragrances customers know and love for a limited time, along with brand-new seasonal scents that transport you to paradise. With most of items in the collection under $20, it's the perfect way for consumers to create paradise at home — no passport required!

STEP INTO PARADISE AND EXPERIENCE PURE LUXURY WITH BATH & BODY WORKS' 100+ NEW TROPICAL DROP!

Hitting shelves Friday, Feb.17, the newest addition to the assortment of Bath & Body Works tropical fragrances is Coco Paradise – a luxurious and innovative take on coconut, featuring the emerging trending note, coconut monoi. Blending coconut milk and monoi, the combination is a warmer and more exotic coconut, a note most loved by Bath & Body Works customers. Coco Paradise is sensual, exotic and dreamy, capturing the feelings of relaxation, rejuvenation and escapism. Available to experience in more than 20 ways across body care, home fragrance and more, the new drop also features post-winter glow getters, including Diamond Shimmer Mist, Glow-tion Body Butter and Exfoliating Glow Body Scrub. The full fragrance notes for Coco Paradise include:

Salted Coconut Monoi – sensual, warm and extremely addictive

Sugared Neroli – soothing and rich with a floral sweetness

Bronzed Sandalwood – toasty and comforting, like sun-kissed skin

In collaboration with Firmenich master perfumers, Honorine Blanc and Alexis Grugeon, the vision was to create a sophisticated coconut fragrance that instantly transports customers to paradise with just one sniff.

"We created Coco Paradise as a luminous solar fragrance that is designed to instantly transport you to an exotic seaside memory." – Honorine Blanc

"Coco Paradise captures the luxurious warmth and addiction of coconut, while at the same time brings a levity to make you dream and transport you." – Alexis Grugeon

In addition to the luxury fragrance launch, Coco Paradise, customers can step into paradise and experience on-trend tropicals including returning fan-favorite fragrances like Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Waikiki Beach Coconut, and Mango Mai Tai; and brand-new scents like Watermelon Mojito, Golden Mango Lagoon and Ebony Sands. These and more tropical fragrances are available in spa-worthy body care formulas, light and lush soaps, scene-setting candles and so much more! Plus, customers can shop limited-edition, resort-inspired décor and must-have accessories to complete the full at-home escapism experience.

Members of Bath & Body Works' loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards, will have exclusive access to shop the new tropical drop, including Coco Paradise, a day early on Thursday, Feb. 16, exclusively via the My Bath & Body Works App.

For more information and to shop the full assortment beginning Friday, Feb. 17, visit a Bath & Body Works store or online at bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

