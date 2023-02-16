SUPERVSN STUDIOS RELEASES SPRING STUDIO COLLECTION, THE SECOND INSTALLMENT OF THEIR PHILANTHROPIC FASHION PARTNERSHIP WITH PACSUN

STUDIO powered by Supervsn Studios releases its first collaborative 2023 collection, which will be available exclusively at 100 Pacsun doors nationwide and Supervsn.com.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STUDIO powered by Supervsn launches the first segment of their Spring collection. The ultimate creative uniform is back in the evergreen black and debuting a new chocolate hue. The statement graphic tees are a forever staple in the Supervsn universe. The black hue features the statement "NEVER NOT CREATING" and the chocolate is emblazoned with a STUDIO logo, in their standard fit priced at $40 USD. The true hero piece of the collection is the cut-and-sew nylon anorak half-zip jacket, with a STUDIO graphic. The anorak half-zip retails at $120 USD. "As we go from collection to collection, we are designing with the creator in mind and thinking of ways to improve the product and best suit the creator's lifestyle" - Gavin Mathieu

The visuals for this round of STUDIO drops are intriguing as usual; as most have come to expect from Supervsn campaigns. The brand took a unique approach to capture those who embody the true essence of fashion meeting function and combining overall utility. "With this shoot, we decided to break the fourth dimension by putting the consumer behind the camera. Studio is activewear for the creative, it is for the people behind the scenes making it all come together; (shoots, lookbooks, campaigns, production of products) so the purpose of the shoot was to capture the creative in real-time. What's unique about this shoot is that we actually captured the creative team in STUDIO while shooting an upcoming Supervsn campaign. It was a moment to bring it all together, and we are really proud of the result." - Gavin Mathieu

With the new year underway, STUDIO's philanthropic partnership also kicks off this month with AEG Goldenvoice and Round Two programming. Interns will undergo a 12-week work experience at each company, with opportunities at Goldenvoice ranging in departments such as touring, talent, finance, ticketing, and marketing; and an immersive public relations internship at Round Two.

"After the well-received response from our community around the initial STUDIO by Supervsn launch last year, we look forward to giving them new styles and colors from The Spring Collection," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's at Pacsun, "The campaign creative aligns with Pacsun's continued mission to give an authentic look into it our brand and provides a unique lens by showcasing consumer and their creative team."

The black and chocolate STUDIO collection drops on February 16, 2023, exclusively in 100 Pacsun stores nationwide and online at supervsn.com and pacsun.com

SUPERVSN STUDIOS is an LA-based collective that creates thought-provoking products, content, and experiences that inspire creativity and spark conversations.

THE STUDIO FOUNDATION is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide students with the chance to work with industry leaders; the aim is for budding creatives to build a holistically sustainable foundation for their future, giving them the practical tools to put their passion into practice and foster strong relationships early in their careers.

PACSUN is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ANSCHUTZ ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/ GOLDENVOICE is an American global sporting and music entertainment presenter and a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corporation. It is the world's largest owner of sports teams and sports events. Under the AEG Presents brand, it is the world's second-largest presenter of live music and entertainment events.

ROUND TWO is a secondhand store for vintage & brand-name men's clothing, hard-to-find sneakers & accessories founded by Sean Wotherspoon in 2013. Round Two is working on breaking down the barriers of entry to streetwear and contemporary menswear that so many brands try to put up.

