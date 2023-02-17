AutoNation Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP EPS was $5.72 , and adjusted EPS was $6.37 a fourth quarter record

Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS was $24.29 , and adjusted EPS was $24.57 both records and more than 30% higher than a year ago

Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue was $6.7 billion , a fourth quarter record, and Full Year 2022 Revenue increased $1.1 billion to a record $27 billion

After-Sales growth continued with record Fourth Quarter 2022 gross profit up 12% and Full Year 2022 increasing 14% from a year ago to a record $1.9 billion

Full Year 2022 cash flows from operations were a record $1.7 billion

In 2022, the Company reduced shares outstanding by 25% as it repurchased 15.6 million shares, including 4.6 million during the fourth quarter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $5.72 and adjusted EPS of $6.37. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 2% compared to the same period a year ago. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

"Our fourth quarter results capped off another record year for earnings and revenue as our Associates drove results while providing a superior Customer experience. We closed the year strong with record full-year results for After-Sales and Customer Financial Services. We continue to perform well in the current environment while taking significant steps to address the industry transformation. During the year, we expanded our footprint, introduced additional transportation solutions, and leveraged our strong cash flow to fund investments and return capital to shareholders," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer.

Operational Summary

Fourth quarter 2022 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 2021 YoY







Revenue $ 6,697.0 $ 6,582.3 2 % Gross Profit $ 1,281.9 $ 1,321.6 -3 % Operating Income $ 424.9 $ 532.4 -20 % Net Income $ 286.4 $ 387.1 -26 % Diluted EPS $ 5.72 $ 5.87 -3 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 60,074 57,601 4 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 67,608 74,442 -9 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 2021 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 467.1 $ 521.4 -10 % Adjusted Net Income $ 319.2 $ 380.0 -16 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 6.37 $ 5.76 11 %









Revenue – Revenue was $6.7 billion , an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Higher average selling prices of vehicles, increased new vehicle unit sales, and continued growth in After-Sales, more than offset lower used vehicle unit sales.

Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.28 billion compared to $1.32 billion a year ago.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 59.8% and 59.2% on an adjusted basis, slightly higher than recent periods reflecting investments in technology and new business initiatives.

Strategy and Business Highlights

"In 2022, we embarked on an ambitious strategy to be the nation's most comprehensive provider of transportation services, meeting Customers' needs throughout their transportation lifecycle. During the year, we made significant progress in expanding our product and service offerings while aligning our core business to serve our Customers and Manufacturer partners. Our progress, combined with disciplined capital allocation, has positioned AutoNation for long-term sustained profitability. Our commitment to our Customers was recognized in Reputations' Automotive Reputation Report as we were ranked the No. 1 Public Dealer for 2022," added Manley.

AutoNation strengthened its core business by focusing on operational excellence, including Customer satisfaction, sales efficiency, sales effectiveness, and asset utilization. AutoNation extended and enhanced its brand, scale, and footprint, during the year opening four additional AutoNation USA stores and adding nine franchises acquired from the Moreland Auto Group. Additionally, the Company improved its digital retailing experience with an enhanced digital storefront.

AutoNation expanded its service and product offerings to introduce comprehensive transportation solutions to over 11 million AutoNation Customers. The acquisition of CIG Financial and the creation of AutoNation Finance established an in-house Customer Financial Services solution for current and future Customers. We are creating mobility solutions to offer Customers greater flexibility in vehicle procurement. In January 2023, we completed the acquisition of RepairSmith, a mobile solution for automotive repair and maintenance. RepairSmith will expand our ability to innovate and conveniently service our Customers by broadening the reach of our existing After-Sales network, extending our brand, and further leveraging our scale.

In addition to operational and expansion investments of over $500 million, AutoNation continued to utilize its substantial cash flow generation to deploy capital to return funds to shareholders through share repurchases. During 2022, $1.7 billion was deployed to repurchase 15.6 million shares, reducing shares outstanding by 25% from a year ago. As of February 15, 2023, AutoNation had approximately 47 million shares outstanding down from 83 million shares outstanding at the end of 2020.

Full Year 2022 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 2021 YoY Revenue $ 26,985.0 $ 25,844.0 4 % Gross Profit $ 5,265.3 $ 4,952.6 6 % Operating Income $ 2,024.5 $ 1,902.8 6 % Net Income $ 1,377.4 $ 1,373.0 0 % Diluted EPS $ 24.29 $ 18.31 33 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 229,971 262,403 -12 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 299,806 304,364 -1 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 2021 YoY Adjusted Operating Income $ 2,044.3 $ 1,891.8 8 % Adjusted Net Income $ 1,393.2 $ 1,360.2 2 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 24.57 $ 18.14 35 %









Revenue – Revenue was $27 billion , an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago period.

Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $5.3 billion , an increase of $313 million or 6%.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 57.5% and 57.3% on an adjusted basis, compared to 58.0% on an adjusted basis in the prior year.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of December 31, 2022, AutoNation had $1.8 billion of liquidity, including $73 million in cash and approximately $1.75 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.6x at quarter-end, and 1.6x net of cash and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $3.65 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $120 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $159 million , a decrease of 25%.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $175 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $184 million , a decrease of 5%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $247 million , unchanged from a year-ago.

Full Year 2022 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $565 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $596 million , a decrease of 5%.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $734 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $715 million , an increase of 3%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $969 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $837 million , an increase of 16%.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 3,147.5 $ 2,917.3 $ 11,754.4 $ 12,081.7

Used vehicle

2,167.3

2,343.6

9,661.8

8,638.8

Parts and service

1,028.3

961.1

4,100.6

3,706.6

Finance and insurance, net

345.1

353.6

1,437.3

1,384.5

Other

8.8

6.7

30.9

32.4 Total revenue

6,697.0

6,582.3

26,985.0

25,844.0



















Cost of sales:

















New vehicle

2,809.1

2,545.8

10,387.8

10,880.1

Used vehicle

2,049.3

2,175.4

9,108.7

7,950.7

Parts and service

549.4

534.7

2,200.3

2,033.9

Other

7.3

4.8

22.9

26.7 Total cost of sales

5,415.1

5,260.7

21,719.7

20,891.4



















Gross profit

1,281.9

1,321.6

5,265.3

4,952.6



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

766.7

755.7

3,026.1

2,876.2 Depreciation and amortization

51.4

49.9

200.3

193.3 Other (income) expense, net(1)

38.9

(16.4)

14.4

(19.7)



















Operating income

424.9

532.4

2,024.5

1,902.8



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(19.7)

(4.8)

(41.4)

(25.7)

Other interest expense

(37.5)

(26.8)

(134.9)

(93.0)

Other income (loss), net(2)

10.0

5.2

(14.7)

24.3



















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

377.7

506.0

1,833.5

1,808.4



















Income tax provision

91.3

118.8

455.8

435.1



















Net income from continuing operations

286.4

387.2

1,377.7

1,373.3



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.3)







































Net income $ 286.4 $ 387.1 $ 1,377.4 $ 1,373.0







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):

















Continuing operations $ 5.72 $ 5.87 $ 24.30 $ 18.31

Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ (0.01) $ -





















Net income $ 5.72 $ 5.87 $ 24.29 $ 18.31







































Weighted average common shares outstanding

50.1

66.0

56.7

75.0



















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

47.6

62.6

47.6

62.6

























(1) Includes net gains on store/property dispositions, legal settlements, and asset impairment charges. Current periods also include results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense. (2) Includes gains (losses) related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants. Current quarter-to-date and current and prior year-to-date periods also include gains on minority equity investments. (3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,147.5 $ 2,917.3 $ 230.2

7.9 $ 11,754.4 $ 12,081.7 $ (327.3)

(2.7)



Retail used vehicle

2,013.4

2,174.3

(160.9)

(7.4)

9,020.9

8,062.4

958.5

11.9



Wholesale

153.9

169.3

(15.4)

(9.1)

640.9

576.4

64.5

11.2

Used vehicle

2,167.3

2,343.6

(176.3)

(7.5)

9,661.8

8,638.8

1,023.0

11.8

Finance and insurance, net

345.1

353.6

(8.5)

(2.4)

1,437.3

1,384.5

52.8

3.8



Total variable operations

5,659.9

5,614.5

45.4

0.8

22,853.5

22,105.0

748.5

3.4

Parts and service

1,028.3

961.1

67.2

7.0

4,100.6

3,706.6

394.0

10.6

Other

8.8

6.7

2.1





30.9

32.4

(1.5)



Total revenue $ 6,697.0 $ 6,582.3 $ 114.7

1.7 $ 26,985.0 $ 25,844.0 $ 1,141.0

4.4











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 338.4 $ 371.5 $ (33.1)

(8.9) $ 1,366.6 $ 1,201.6 $ 165.0

13.7



Retail used vehicle

124.9

153.6

(28.7)

(18.7)

538.3

622.3

(84.0)

(13.5)



Wholesale

(6.9)

14.6

(21.5)





14.8

65.8

(51.0)





Used vehicle

118.0

168.2

(50.2)

(29.8)

553.1

688.1

(135.0)

(19.6)

Finance and insurance

345.1

353.6

(8.5)

(2.4)

1,437.3

1,384.5

52.8

3.8



Total variable operations

801.5

893.3

(91.8)

(10.3)

3,357.0

3,274.2

82.8

2.5

Parts and service

478.9

426.4

52.5

12.3

1,900.3

1,672.7

227.6

13.6

Other

1.5

1.9

(0.4)





8.0

5.7

2.3



Total gross profit

1,281.9

1,321.6

(39.7)

(3.0)

5,265.3

4,952.6

312.7

6.3





































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

766.7

755.7

(11.0)

(1.5)

3,026.1

2,876.2

(149.9)

(5.2) Depreciation and amortization

51.4

49.9

(1.5)





200.3

193.3

(7.0)



Other (income) expense, net

38.9

(16.4)

(55.3)





14.4

(19.7)

(34.1)



Operating income

424.9

532.4

(107.5)

(20.2)

2,024.5

1,902.8

121.7

6.4





































Non-operating income (expense) items:

































Floorplan interest expense

(19.7)

(4.8)

(14.9)





(41.4)

(25.7)

(15.7)





Other interest expense

(37.5)

(26.8)

(10.7)





(134.9)

(93.0)

(41.9)





Other income (loss), net

10.0

5.2

4.8





(14.7)

24.3

(39.0)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 377.7 $ 506.0 $ (128.3)

(25.4) $ 1,833.5 $ 1,808.4 $ 25.1

1.4





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

60,074

57,601

2,473

4.3

229,971

262,403

(32,432)

(12.4)

Used

67,608

74,442

(6,834)

(9.2)

299,806

304,364

(4,558)

(1.5)







127,682

132,043

(4,361)

(3.3)

529,777

566,767

(36,990)

(6.5)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 52,394 $ 50,647 $ 1,747

3.4 $ 51,113 $ 46,043 $ 5,070

11.0

Used $ 29,780 $ 29,208 $ 572

2.0 $ 30,089 $ 26,489 $ 3,600

13.6





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 5,633 $ 6,450 $ (817)

(12.7) $ 5,942 $ 4,579 $ 1,363

29.8

Used $ 1,847 $ 2,063 $ (216)

(10.5) $ 1,795 $ 2,045 $ (250)

(12.2)

Finance and insurance $ 2,703 $ 2,678 $ 25

0.9 $ 2,713 $ 2,443 $ 270

11.1

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,331 $ 6,655 $ (324)

(4.9) $ 6,309 $ 5,661 $ 648

11.4















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,























2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

47.0

44.3

43.6

46.7

















Used vehicle

32.4

35.6

35.8

33.4

















Parts and service

15.4

14.6

15.2

14.3

















Finance and insurance, net

5.2

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

-

0.1

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

26.4

28.1

26.0

24.3

















Used vehicle

9.2

12.7

10.5

13.9

















Parts and service

37.4

32.3

36.1

33.8

















Finance and insurance

26.9

26.8

27.3

28.0

















Other

0.1

0.1

0.1

-























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

10.8

12.7

11.6

9.9



















Used vehicle - retail

6.2

7.1

6.0

7.7



















Parts and service

46.6

44.4

46.3

45.1



















Total

19.1

20.1

19.5

19.2

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.4

11.5

11.2

11.1

















Operating income

6.3

8.1

7.5

7.4





















































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

59.8

57.2

57.5

58.1

















Operating income

33.1

40.3

38.4

38.4

















































































































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.























































AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance







































































Revenue:

































Domestic $ 1,879.4 $ 2,033.2 $ (153.8)

(7.6) $ 7,987.5 $ 7,959.9 $ 27.6

0.3

Import

1,891.3

1,870.6

20.7

1.1

7,690.3

7,798.5

(108.2)

(1.4)

Premium luxury

2,676.4

2,439.9

236.5

9.7

10,278.1

9,229.9

1,048.2

11.4

Total

6,447.1

6,343.7

103.4

1.6

25,955.9

24,988.3

967.6

3.9

Corporate and other

249.9

238.6

11.3

4.7

1,029.1

855.7

173.4

20.3

Total consolidated revenue $ 6,697.0 $ 6,582.3 $ 114.7

1.7 $ 26,985.0 $ 25,844.0 $ 1,141.0

4.4







































































Segment income*:

































Domestic $ 120.1 $ 159.2 $ (39.1)

(24.6) $ 565.3 $ 595.8 $ (30.5)

(5.1)

Import

175.2

184.4

(9.2)

(5.0)

734.2

714.7

19.5

2.7

Premium luxury

246.9

247.1

(0.2)

(0.1)

969.1

837.4

131.7

15.7

Total

542.2

590.7

(48.5)

(8.2)

2,268.6

2,147.9

120.7

5.6



































Corporate and other

(137.0)

(63.1)

(73.9)





(285.5)

(270.8)

(14.7)



Add: Floorplan interest expense

19.7

4.8

14.9





41.4

25.7

15.7



Operating income $ 424.9 $ 532.4 $ (107.5)

(20.2) $ 2,024.5 $ 1,902.8 $ 121.7

6.4



































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.



















































Retail new vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

16,391

17,205

(814)

(4.7)

66,375

76,211

(9,836)

(12.9)

Import

25,429

23,916

1,513

6.3

95,886

118,863

(22,977)

(19.3)

Premium luxury

18,254

16,480

1,774

10.8

67,710

67,329

381

0.6





60,074

57,601

2,473

4.3

229,971

262,403

(32,432)

(12.4)



































Retail used vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

21,039

25,507

(4,468)

(17.5)

97,642

105,031

(7,389)

(7.0)

Import

22,400

24,739

(2,339)

(9.5)

100,131

103,418

(3,287)

(3.2)

Premium luxury

19,851

20,512

(661)

(3.2)

83,858

83,447

411

0.5





63,290

70,758

(7,468)

(10.6)

281,631

291,896

(10,265)

(3.5)









































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Domestic:

































Ford, Lincoln

9.8

12.7

10.5

10.5

















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

11.1

8.4

10.2

9.6

















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

6.4

8.8

8.2

8.9

















Domestic total

27.3

29.9

28.9

29.0





















































Import:

































Toyota

21.3

19.1

20.6

21.5

















Honda

10.5

11.8

9.9

13.5

















Nissan

2.0

2.4

2.1

2.5

















Hyundai

3.1

2.5

3.2

2.2

















Subaru

2.9

2.6

3.0

2.9

















Other Import

2.5

3.1

2.9

2.7

















Import total

42.3

41.5

41.7

45.3





















































Premium Luxury:

































Mercedes-Benz

10.0

9.7

10.4

8.7

















BMW

11.2

10.5

9.9

8.1

















Lexus

2.4

2.7

2.7

3.0

















Audi

2.6

2.0

2.6

2.2

















Jaguar Land Rover

2.1

1.6

1.8

1.9

















Other Premium Luxury

2.1

2.1

2.0

1.8

















Premium Luxury total

30.4

28.6

29.4

25.7

























































100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































AUTONATION, INC UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

























































































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,















2022

2021

2022

2021







































Capital expenditures (1) $ 96.1 $ 65.7 $ 336.2 $ 231.9









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2) $ 110.0 $ 223.6 $ 191.6 $ 432.7









Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ - $ 11.9 $ 3.4 $ 54.5









Stock repurchases:



























Aggregate purchase price $ 497.2 $ 381.7 $ 1,710.2 $ 2,303.2











Shares repurchased (in millions)

4.6

3.1

15.6

22.3







































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 27.7 $ 27.5 $ 0.2 $ 108.9 $ 121.4 $ (12.5)

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(17.3)

(3.6)

(13.7)

(35.5)

(22.3)

(13.2)

































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit $ 10.4 $ 23.9 $ (13.5) $ 73.4 $ 99.1 $ (25.7)































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





























































December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021















































Cash and cash equivalents $ 72.6 $ 60.4

















Inventory $ 2,048.3 $ 1,847.9

















Floorplan notes payable $ 2,109.3 $ 1,457.6

















Non-recourse debt $ 323.6 $ -

















Non-vehicle debt $ 3,649.5 $ 3,198.4

















Equity $ 2,047.8 $ 2,377.0

















New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

19 days

9 days

















Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

31 days

40 days













































































































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (3)























































Leverage ratio



1.62x

















Covenant less than or equal to

3.75x















































Capitalization ratio



59.9 %

















Covenant less than or equal to

70.0 %





































































































(1) Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period

















(2) Year-to-date period includes $81.6 million that was reflected as deposits for investment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

















(3) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)





















































Three Months Ended December 31,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 424.9 $ 532.4 $ 377.7 $ 506.0 $ 91.3 $ 118.8

24.2 %

23.5 % $ 286.4 $ 387.2







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































-

(0.1)







As reported

































286.4

387.1 $ 5.72 $ 5.87





















































Initial credit loss expense associated with acquired loan portfolio

34.2

-

34.2

-

8.4

-









25.8

- $ 0.51 $ -

Acquisition-related expenses

8.0

-

8.0

-

1.0

-









7.0

- $ 0.14 $ -

Net gains on business/property dispositions, net of asset impairments

-

(11.6)

-

(11.6)

-

(2.8)









-

(8.8) $ - $ (0.13)

Executive separation costs

-

5.8

-

5.8

-

0.2









-

5.6 $ - $ 0.08

Legal settlement

-

(5.2)

-

(5.2)

-

(1.3)









-

(3.9) $ - $ (0.06)



















































Adjusted $ 467.1 $ 521.4 $ 419.9 $ 495.0 $ 100.7 $ 114.9

24.0 %

23.2 % $ 319.2 $ 380.0 $ 6.37 $ 5.76













































































































Three Months Ended December 31,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross

Profit (%)





































2022

2021

2022

2021































As reported $ 766.7 $ 755.7

59.8

57.2

































Excluding acquisition-related expenses

8.0

-









































Excluding executive separation costs

-

5.8







































Adjusted $ 758.7 $ 749.9

59.2

56.7

















































































































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



























































































































































Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)





















































Twelve Months Ended December 31,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 2,024.5 $ 1,902.8 $ 1,833.5 $ 1,808.4 $ 455.8 $ 435.1

24.9 %

24.1 % $ 1,377.7 $ 1,373.3







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































(0.3)

(0.3)







As reported

































1,377.4

1,373.0 $ 24.29 $ 18.31





















































Initial credit loss expense associated with acquired loan portfolio

34.2

-

34.2

-

8.4

-









25.8

- $ 0.46 $ -

Acquisition-related expenses

8.0

-

8.0

-

1.0

-









7.0

- $ 0.12 $ -

Net gains on business/property dispositions, net of asset impairments

(16.1)

(11.6)

(16.1)

(11.6)

(4.0)

(2.8)









(12.1)

(8.8) $ (0.21) $ (0.12)

Executive separation costs

-

5.8

-

5.8

-

0.2









-

5.6 $ - $ 0.07

Legal settlement

(6.3)

(5.2)

(6.3)

(5.2)

(1.4)

(1.3)









(4.9)

(3.9) $ (0.09) $ (0.05)

Gain on equity investment

-

-

-

(7.5)

-

(1.8)









-

(5.7) $ - $ (0.08)



















































Adjusted $ 2,044.3 $ 1,891.8 $ 1,853.3 $ 1,789.9 $ 459.8 $ 429.4

24.8 %

24.0 % $ 1,393.2 $ 1,360.2 $ 24.57 $ 18.14













































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross

Profit (%)





































2022

2021

2022

2021































As reported $ 3,026.1 $ 2,876.2

57.5

58.1

































Excluding acquisition-related expenses

8.0

-









































Excluding executive separation costs

-

5.8







































Adjusted $ 3,018.1 $ 2,870.4

57.3

58.0





























































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance

2022

2021

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,125.6

2,901.6 $ 224.0

7.7 $ 11,400.6

12,034.9 $ (634.3)

(5.3)



Retail used vehicle

1,972.7

2,160.5

(187.8)

(8.7)

8,637.9

8,027.7

610.2

7.6



Wholesale

151.7

168.6

(16.9)

(10.0)

616.3

574.9

41.4

7.2

Used vehicle

2,124.4

2,329.1

(204.7)

(8.8)

9,254.2

8,602.6

651.6

7.6

Finance and insurance, net

340.5

352.1

(11.6)

(3.3)

1,388.3

1,380.7

7.6

0.6



Total variable operations

5,590.5

5,582.8

7.7

0.1

22,043.1

22,018.2

24.9

0.1

Parts and service

1,017.7

949.4

68.3

7.2

3,966.0

3,644.6

321.4

8.8

Other

8.5

6.6

1.9





30.3

32.5

(2.2)



Total revenue $ 6,616.7

6,538.8 $ 77.9

1.2 $ 26,039.4

25,695.3 $ 344.1

1.3











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 336.3

369.8 $ (33.5)

(9.1) $ 1,326.9

1,198.0 $ 128.9

10.8



Retail used vehicle

122.4

152.6

(30.2)

(19.8)

516.8

620.0

(103.2)

(16.6)



Wholesale

(6.3)

14.6

(20.9)





17.1

65.8

(48.7)





Used vehicle

116.1

167.2

(51.1)

(30.6)

533.9

685.8

(151.9)

(22.1)

Finance and insurance

340.5

352.1

(11.6)

(3.3)

1,388.3

1,380.7

7.6

0.6



Total variable operations

792.9

889.1

(96.2)

(10.8)

3,249.1

3,264.5

(15.4)

(0.5)

Parts and service

473.6

421.5

52.1

12.4

1,832.0

1,647.1

184.9

11.2

Other

1.3

1.9

(0.6)





7.6

5.7

1.9



Total gross profit $ 1,267.8

1,312.5 $ (44.7)

(3.4) $ 5,088.7

4,917.3 $ 171.4

3.5











































































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

59,763

57,372

2,391

4.2

223,479

261,556

(38,077)

(14.6)

Used

66,142

74,013

(7,871)

(10.6)

286,908

303,082

(16,174)

(5.3)







125,905

131,385

(5,480)

(4.2)

510,387

564,638

(54,251)

(9.6)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 52,300

50,575 $ 1,725

3.4 $ 51,014

46,013 $ 5,001

10.9

Used $ 29,825

29,191 $ 634

2.2 $ 30,107

26,487 $ 3,620

13.7





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 5,627

6,446 $ (819)

(12.7) $ 5,937

4,580 $ 1,357

29.6

Used $ 1,851

2,062 $ (211)

(10.2) $ 1,801

2,046 $ (245)

(12.0)

Finance and insurance $ 2,704

2,680 $ 24

0.9 $ 2,720

2,445 $ 275

11.2

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,348

6,656 $ (308)

(4.6) $ 6,332

5,665 $ 667

11.8















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,























2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2021 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

47.2

44.4

43.8

46.8

















Used vehicle

32.1

35.6

35.5

33.5

















Parts and service

15.4

14.5

15.2

14.2

















Finance and insurance, net

5.1

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

26.5

28.2

26.1

24.4

















Used vehicle

9.2

12.7

10.5

13.9

















Parts and service

37.4

32.1

36.0

33.5

















Finance and insurance

26.9

26.8

27.3

28.1

















Other

-

0.2

0.1

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

10.8

12.7

11.6

10.0



















Used vehicle - retail

6.2

7.1

6.0

7.7



















Parts and service

46.5

44.4

46.2

45.2



















Total

19.2

20.1

19.5

19.1



















































































































(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

















