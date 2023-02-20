Red Robin Reveals Limited-Time Five Star Flavors Menu

Available Now, New Menu Items Celebrate Sought-After Flavors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will have guests' tastebuds living in the lap of luxury this spring. The new Five Star Flavors menu takes rich, indulgent ingredients like truffle, porcini, and black garlic, and delivers them with a Red Robin twist. With the limited-time Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, guests are invited to experience delicious, fancy flavors in a familiar and affordable environment.

"We are always looking for new ways to offer unique flavor combinations," said Brian Sullivan, VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation. "Introducing these sought-after flavors in our Five Star Flavors limited-time menu excited and motivated us to create items unlike anything our guests have tasted from us before. In test, guests told us how much they loved the rich flavors of the Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, and we are thrilled to now launch this in all our restaurants."

The limited-time Five Star Flavors menu lineup is available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Tycoon Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger with mushroom & truffle aioli, portobello mushrooms, dill pickle planks, red onions, steak marinade, Swiss cheese and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries®.

Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries – Steak Fries topped with five-cheese sauce, shredded Parmesan, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles and drizzle of mushroom & truffle aioli.

While enjoying Red Robin's new savory items, guests are encouraged to indulge their sweet tooths with these delectable dessert and beverage options before they are gone:

Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake (limited-time only) – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, strawberries, and cupcake flavor. Topped with whipped cream and a strawberry-glazed Doh! Ring.

Spiked Strawberry Shortcake (limited-time only) – Tito's® Handmade Vodka, strawberries, pineapple juice and cupcake flavor. Topped with whipped cream and cherry.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and American favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

