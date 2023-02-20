Servotronics, Inc. Appoints New Human Resources Director

-- Carrie Czerwinski Brings Nearly Two Decades of Experience to Role--

ELMA, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today announced that it has appointed Carrie Czerwinski as Director of Human Resources.

"We are pleased to welcome Carrie Czerwinski as our new Director of Human Resources, bringing a wealth of experience in managing and developing talent across all levels in a range of organizations. Carrie's leadership in solidifying talent attraction and retention, organizational development, and increasing employee engagement, will play an integral role in our new long-term growth strategy," said William F. Farrell Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Servotronics.

Ms. Czerwinski will be responsible for overseeing all human resources functions for Servotronics' Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG) as well as the corporate group.

"Attracting and retaining the best talent is essential for success in global technology businesses like Servotronics. I am excited to bring my experience to the Company and work closely with the leadership team to enhance our human resources practices to drive long-term growth in each area of our business," said Carrie Czerwinski, Director of Human Resources.

Ms. Czerwinski has nearly two decades of demonstrated expertise and operational success through the management of human capital. Prior to joining Servotronics, Ms. Czerwinski served in similar roles at Integer Holdings Corporation, Kaleida Health, and Jiffy-Tite, with additional experience at Dresser-Rand and General Motors. Ms. Czerwinski holds a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and a Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) is a U.S. advanced manufacturing company serving commercial, government, aerospace, defense, consumer and other markets. The Company is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications. The company's advanced manufacturing and engineering workforce and facilities are located in Western New York, including at Servotronics' headquarters in Elma, NY. More information is available at Servotronics.com.

