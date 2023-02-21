Skyward Partners with Otus to Improve Data-Driven Instruction

The partnership allows system interoperability to automatically transfer student data between both solutions, saving educators time

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is proud to announce a partnership with Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth edtech. This partnership will allow for seamless rostering integration between Skyward and Otus, allowing educators to tap into a robust suite of tools to more efficiently gather, visualize, and act on student data to maximize student success.

Skyward customers will benefit from Otus' comprehensive assessment suite, which contains over 1,200 pre-constructed, standards- and curriculum-aligned assessments that can be used for formative, summative, or common assessments to measure student learning. The suite also provides intuitive tools for educators to design their own assessments, enabling them to measure and track student progress towards a variety of academic, behavioral, and social-emotional goals.

To further streamline the assessment process, users will also be able to configure gradebook passback, automatically sending scores to Skyward when students take an Otus assessment without any manual entry by teachers. With the insights gained from these assessments, educators can make informed instructional decisions to drive student success.

"While data-driven instruction is hardly new, platforms such as Otus continue to make student data accessible," said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "The more we can personalize learning for each student based on data, the more likely that student will grow, which is our ultimate goal."

Since 2013, Otus has been empowering educators to harness and act on educational data to improve learning outcomes. Featured by Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Getting Smart, and more, Otus provides the ability to visualize data from third-party assessments all in the same place.

"As a company largely made up of former administrators and teachers, Otus' goal is to eliminate the disjointed edtech and data disarray that educators deal with daily," said Chris Hull, president and co-founder of Otus. "By integrating Skyward's SIS and ERP with our all-in-one platform, educators save time and energy by eliminating manual rostering tasks. By giving them access to Otus' full suite of tools, educators streamline daily work."

The partnership will benefit both Skyward SMS 2.0 and Qmlativ customers. For more information, visit www.skyward.com and www.otus.com. Skyward customers attending their annual iCon user's conference, March 1-3, 2023, in St. Pete Beach, Florida, can learn more by visiting the Otus booth.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com .

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student's growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

