Hilco Real Estate Announces Addition of Investment Banking and Restructuring Expert / Senior Business Development Leader Peter Schwaikert

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate (HRE), an operating unit of Hilco Global, is announcing that Peter Schwaikert has joined the team as Executive Vice President and business development leader.

"This is an exciting time for HRE," says Neil Aaronson, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Real Estate. "With Pete joining the firm's senior team, we're able to best support the continued growth of our key business initiatives. He comes to Hilco with vast experience in the financial services industry."

Mr. Schwaikert brings a strong presence from his tenure within the turnaround/restructuring sector. Prior to joining Hilco Real Estate, Mr. Schwaikert spent over 18 years as an investment banker focused on restructuring, liability management, M&A and capital raising. In his prior role as a Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, Mr. Schwaikert advised both companies and creditors on out-of-court and in-court restructuring transactions, as well as companies and their sponsors on liability management, M&A and capital raising. Throughout his investment banking career, Mr. Schwaikert has advised on transactions across a wide range of industries including retail/consumer, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defense, media, technology and industrials/automotive. Prior to Guggenheim, Mr. Schwaikert was a Managing Director in the Restructuring group at Perella Weinberg Partners and began his career at Miller Buckfire & Co.

In his new role, Mr. Schwaikert will lead business development efforts for all strategies within Hilco Real Estate, including lease advisory, brokerage, and asset management services, in addition to capital deployment opportunities.

"I am thrilled to join the Hilco Real Estate team and to help continue growing their market-leading real estate advisory practice," says Mr. Schwaikert. "Having worked alongside the team many times throughout my investment banking career, my own clients have come to rely on their unparalleled expertise in lease advisory, asset sales and all other aspects of real estate, and I look forward to bringing those services to even more clients and fellow advisors across both distressed and healthy situations. In addition, I am very excited to be working closely with the many other outstanding businesses at Hilco Global that offer asset monetization, valuation and other advisory and capital resources for clients and partners throughout the world."

About Hilco Real Estate: Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate repositioning and disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE advises and executes strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions. The HRE team serves as consultants, advisors and capital partners to companies across North America, assisting healthy companies and those in transition. HRE is the preeminent authority in developing and executing portfolio optimization strategies and provides comprehensive commercial real estate portfolio services, including lease advisory/renewal/repositioning, asset sales, asset management and receivership. HRE also has and will deploy capital when the strategic situation presents itself, including in note purchases, short term bridge lending and opportunistic acquisitions.

