Alaska Airlines Flight Pass subscription service turns one

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is the only U.S. major airline to offer a subscription plan that enables guests to earn miles and book flights in advance with no blackout dates. We're celebrating our one-year anniversary with a promotion for new subscribers and a look back at the program's growth. Starting today, new subscribers who register for Flight Pass by March 8 will be eligible for 20% off the first three months of their subscription*.

"Flight Pass is growing steadily, and members are renewing their subscriptions because of the value and flexibility."

"With Flight Pass, subscribers can book roundtrip flights to destinations including San Francisco, Las Vegas and now Salt Lake City at a fixed and consistent price," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice-president of California for Alaska Airlines. "Subscribers now have an affordable and convenient way to connect with friends, family and colleagues."

Flight Pass launched in February 2022 as the only flight subscription service in the country with nonstop flights throughout California and select cities in Nevada and Arizona. The service allows subscribers to lock-in lower-than-average main cabin fares for a full-year with plans starting at $49 per month and no change fees.

The popular subscription service exceeded first-year projections, which prompted the expansion of the program last fall to a fourth state, Utah, without increasing its monthly price. We announced in November the additions of popular nonstop destinations between Salt Lake City and San Francisco as well as San Diego.

"Each month Flight Pass grows steadily, and members are renewing their subscriptions because of the value and flexibility their plans offer them," said Thwaites. "Subscribers love being able to lock-in a monthly price for their travel on an airline that offers the most flights on the West Coast."

Flight Pass insights to-date:

Flight Pass exceeded first-year projections.

The service is growing steadily among Millennials and Generation X, who make up the majority of subscribers; Gen Z subscribers are proportionally growing more than any other age group.

The majority of subscribers reside in Northern California.

Subscribers fly mostly from San Francisco , San Diego and San Jose.

The most popular plan among Flight Pass options is the $49 per month service that includes six roundtrip flights a year.

In California, Alaska operates over 330 peak day flights from our hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as other cities across the state including our key focus cities of San Diego and San Jose. As the only major airline based on the West Coast, we've proudly served California for more than 40 years.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

*Flight Pass promotion terms and conditions:

This promotion is a limited time offer from Feb. 23 to March 8, 2023. Alaska Airlines reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time, without prior notice. If you received your promotional code from a third party, that third party may have separate terms and conditions that apply.

Offer is limited to one promotional code per new customer and for new subscriber accounts only. New customers are those who have never signed up for an Alaska Airlines Flight Pass subscription prior to this offer. The offer is contingent upon the new customer signing up for a full, 12-month subscription to Flight Pass. Guests should visit flightpass.alaskaair.com to receive the promotional code. Each promotional code applies only to qualifying subscription plans. This offer is non-transferrable and may not be resold. If you violate any of the offer terms, the offer will be invalid.

