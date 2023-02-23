Automobili Pininfarina: Battista Hyper GT Continues Record-Breaking Spree in India

The Battista hyper GT has underscored its place as the world's fastest accelerating production car by achieving two new world records: the ¼ mile sprint in 8.55sec and ½ mile test in 13.38sec

Tests were conducted in collaboration with Autocar India at Indore's Natrax facility, where Editor Hormazd Sorabjee joined the driver team and a 0-300km/h time of just 10.5 seconds was recorded

Sorabjee's independent session test also achieved a top speed on track of 358.03km/h, ensuring Battista is now officially the fastest car ever to be driven on Indian soil

Battista now takes the title of fastest Electric Vehicle (EV) tested in the country

Autocar India's Renuka Kirpalani independently clocked 357.10km/h and officially became the world's fastest Indian woman driver

Battista's triumphs in testing followed a spectacular duo of debut appearances in India , with the Italian-made hyper GT showcased at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show and the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix in partnership with company shareholder Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

INDORE, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's fastest accelerating production car broke a series of speed records at India's Natrax test facility in February. The pure-electric Battista by Automobili Pininfarina secured its place as the fastest in the world to complete the ¼ mile and ½ mile sprints, in doing so taking the title of fastest road-legal car ever on Indian soil.

Battista Breaks Records in India 1 (PRNewsfoto/Automobili Pininfarina) (PRNewswire)

With VBOX data systems in place to verify Battista's incredible performance, the ¼ mile time of 8.55 seconds and ½ mile result of 13.38 seconds were the highlights of a flurry of remarkable results for Automobili Pininfarina's first luxury electric car. With Autocar India's Hormazd Sorabjee and Renuka Kirpalani joining the Italian brand's Performance, Test and Validation Team including Development Driver Stefano Costa at the event, the aim was to showcase the exceptional performance accessible to all Battista owners and drivers. Exciting short films showcasing the achievements may be seen here: https://youtu.be/GWuZ5YruhF8

The Battista top speed test was undertaken with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres fitted. In this test, Hormazd Sorabjee secured with ease a top speed of 358.03km/h on track – eclipsing the previous top speed record in India of 332km/h, which was also held by Autocar India. Renuka Kirpalani went on to clock 357.10km/h, setting the record for the fastest Indian female driver in the world. Both these top speed records were validated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Indian sporting body affiliated to the FIA.

With the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyre then fitted for acceleration tests, Battista registered two new production car world records for sprints over ¼ and ½ mile distances. Both sets of Michelin tyres are available to order with Battista at the point of purchase.

The Battista produces over 1,900hp and 2,340 Nm torque, with power distributed across all four wheels via four motors and through a unique, sophisticated torque vectoring system tuned by Automobili Pininfarina's engineers at the luxury carmaker's development centre in Italy.

Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina CEO said: "We were very proud to bring Battista to India for the first time. Collaborative events there with our shareholder Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd were delivered at a significant time for Automobili Pininfarina. In 2022 we began production of Battista at our new Atelier facility in Italy, with deliveries to customers worldwide starting soon after."

"This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece. These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains."

"For Hormazd and his Autocar India team to showcase what is possible with Battista in their hands is hugely important. We conceived Battista as a hyper GT – a special blend of beautiful design and attention to detail synonymous with the Pininfarina brand, allied to extreme electrified performance and a level of vehicle dynamics which sets a new benchmark among hypercars. In these tests Battista has shown that record-breaking performance is there to be enjoyed by every driver on road or track."

Hormazd Sorabjee was joined by Autocar India colleague and experienced road tester Renuka Kirpalani for its debut Indian performance test. Hormazd said: "Nothing prepares you for the brutal acceleration and pace of the Battista. It's like being shot from a cannon. Equally amazing is the ease with which Battista hit its top speed, within just half a straight of Natrax's high speed track. Even at VMax, the Battista felt rock solid, relaxed, and discreet. This is the future of speed."

A unique livery adorns the beautiful, exposed carbonfibre body of the Battista tested in India, crafted by Automobili Pininfarina's talented Colour, Materials and Finishes Design team. The special Battista was the undisputed star of the Hyderabad E Motor Show, then making its spectacular dynamic debut at the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, where superstar former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was treated to an electrifying lap of the street circuit alongside Mahindra Racing reserve driver Jehan Daruvala.

