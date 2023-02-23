Infosys Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Cloud

Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Cloud solutions will help businesses uncover value and accelerate enterprise cloud transformation

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will expand its collaboration with Microsoft, to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide. According to the Infosys Cloud Radar, enterprises can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption. The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to market and the ability to discover new revenue streams and resulted in increased profit growth by up to 11.2 percent YoY. The extended strategic collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft will greatly benefit enterprises by bringing them the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft's cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, across the business value-chain.

The deepening of the collaboration will entail the onboarding of Infosys Cobalt solutions to Microsoft's industry clouds, to empower enterprises to build agile cloud-powered platforms and innovate at scale. The joint capabilities across application modernization, enterprise solutions, data analytics and AI, digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms and cybersecurity innovations will create a robust foundation for cloud-powered transformation. These will bring enterprises the benefits that come from best of breed Microsoft platforms, along with Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud-powered solutions, implemented to minimize time-to-market and maximize value. For example, Infosys Helix, running on Azure, is delivering for the healthcare industry value from an AI-first, people-centric platform suite to analyze, customize and democratize data for payers, providers, members, and governments. Another powerful example is Infosys Equinox – a human-centric digital commerce and marketing platform that enables contextualized omnichannel buying experiences.

This extended engagement will also enrich employee experience and enhance overall productivity. Infosys Cobalt solutions and Microsoft technologies are enabling over 300,000 Infosys employees with hyper-personalized, deeply humanized experiences enabled through an experiential app that is available across devices and serves as a hub for information and actions. It is also integrated with an array of enterprise systems, including Microsoft Dynamics365, and enabled with enterprise-grade security. Furthermore, collaboration between Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Commerce to drive extreme automation for product launches is also an area where both organizations are jointly innovating across the business value-chain, using Azure.

Microsoft is using Infosys' expertise to deliver the Support experience for its products, and this collaboration will further enhance the dedicated support and focus from the Microsoft CRM Center of Excellence set up by Infosys.

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "Infosys and Microsoft have a longstanding 360-degree strategic collaboration. On the one hand, Infosys plays a pivotal role in accelerating Microsoft's transformation with digital services. On the other, Infosys has embraced Microsoft technology and Microsoft cloud solutions to empower our over 300,000 employees. Microsoft and Infosys also work closely to bring to enterprises, the world over, the value of Infosys Cobalt cloud solutions, and accelerate time-to-value for Microsoft enterprises business solutions. This extended collaboration will serve to harvest most value from all aspects of our well-rounded alliance."

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "This engagement with Infosys extends our trusted relationship over the past two decades and will accelerate the innovation and transformation journeys of businesses worldwide. As we continue to shape the future of the industry cloud, we are pleased to bring together our complementary strengths and serve our strategic customers better through Microsoft Azure-powered solutions with Infosys Cobalt."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

