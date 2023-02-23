Trimble Partners with Engineers Without Borders USA to Support Climate Resiliency and Education Efforts

Foundation Grant Builds on Long-Standing Collaboration and Includes Grants for Student Chapter Projects

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Trimble Foundation announced today continued support for Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA). The Foundation grant focuses on EWB-USA's climate resiliency projects and advancing its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education initiatives. The grant also extends support to EWB Student Chapters at universities with Trimble Technology Labs. The collaboration expands Trimble's ongoing support of EWB-USA's mission to develop engineering projects to build a better world.

Trimble and EWB-USA share a belief on the importance of addressing the long-term impacts of climate change on critical infrastructure as well as STEM education in underserved communities across the globe. This includes a sponsorship of EWB-USA's global portfolio of projects, centered on providing communities with resources and solutions in areas such as housing and improved building materials; infrastructure for heating and cooling; and water supply systems.

"Climate change has a profound impact on our world's infrastructure and requires us to not only adapt how we design and build but how we educate future engineers," said Boris Martin, president, EWB USA. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Trimble to create a world where every leader is equipped to build and every community is built to thrive."

Trimble's support for EWB-USA includes a commitment to build a robust STEM workforce by providing the next generation of engineers with multi-year, service-learning opportunities through a new project grant impact program. EWB-USA works with 170 student chapters housed within colleges and universities across the U.S. to enhance engineering education through unique skill building opportunities and apprenticeship style peer-to-peer exchange. The student-chapter grants will directly support University projects within institutions with established EWB chapters and Trimble Technology Labs. The combination provides a unique opportunity for climate resiliency work by empowering the next generation to deliver impactful projects worldwide.

"EWB-USA and Trimble share a dedication to building stronger communities throughout the world," said Emily Saunoi-Sandgren, chair, Trimble Foundation. "We are inspired by their work to prepare thousands of globally-responsible engineers to deliver critical infrastructure that can improve the lives of the most vulnerable and drive a sustainable future."

About Engineers Without Borders

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit organization building a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. EWB-USA's 14,000 highly skilled volunteers work on more than 500 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, governments and UN agencies around the globe to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate infrastructure solutions. For more information visit www.ewb-usa.org and connect with Engineers Without Borders USA on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Trimble Foundation

Trimble Foundation is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the missions of supporting natural disaster and climate resilience, promoting female education and empowerment and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The Trimble Foundation is aligned to the company's commitment towards building a more sustainable future. For more information on the Trimble Foundation Fund, visit: foundation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

