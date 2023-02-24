Porton Advanced and Yinjia Biosciences Partner to Enhance CDMO Technology Platform

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2023, Porton Advanced Solutions Ltd. (Porton Advanced) and Yinjia (Shanghai) Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Yinjia Biosciences) announced a strategic partnership in developing core protein raw materials for cell and gene therapy (CGT) and test reagent products for quality control and evaluation systems to accelerate the development and commercialization of CGT.

Porton Advanced CDMO offers end-to-end gene and cell therapy services covering plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy. Yinjia Biosciences focuses on high-quality core protein raw materials and also offers companion diagnostics products for innovative adjuvant therapies. Yinjia Biosciences will provide Porton Advanced with high-quality core protein raw materials and testing reagent products for quality control and evaluation systems. Porton Advanced will continue to advance its technology and capabilities to accelerate the development of CGT to meet clinical needs and empower global partners.

"We are glad to establish a strategic partnership with Yinjia Biosciences. Yinjia Biosciences has a strong R&D and advanced platform for high-quality protein and rich industrialization experience in core protein raw materials and testing reagents. This strategic partnership will strengthen Porton Advanced's CGT CDMO and accelerate the development of innovative CGT therapeutics to deliver life-changing benefits to patients," said Dr. Wang Yangzhou, CEO of Porton Advanced.

"Porton Advanced has a proven track record in both product quality and market penetration and plays an important role in the CGT space. We are excited to partner with Porton Advanced to apply our products in other areas, and create new possibilities for us to meet more client needs," said Dr. Wu Yifei, Chairman and CEO of Yinjia Biosciences.

About Yinjia Biosciences

Founded in November 2020, Yinjia Biosciences has built R&D and industrialization foundations in Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou, and has completed three rounds of financing. Yinjia Biosciences has successfully developed about 100 kinds of high-quality proteins, covering p frontier fields such as cell therapy, mRNA vaccine and closed-loop RNA, new drug R&D, molecular diagnostics, and companion diagnostics for new tumor drugs. Yinjia Biosciences has also developed testing reagents for personalized therapies guidance (companion and auxiliary diagnostics), and quality control.

About Porton Advanced

Founded in 2018 and located in Suzhou, China, Porton Advanced is a subsidiary of the globally recognized CDMO Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code 300363). Porton Advanced offers global services, a cGMP-compliant manufacturing platform, plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy from pre-clinical to commercialization.

Porton Advanced's "Customer First" approach to Gene and Cell Therapeutics (GCT) manufacturing is anchored by our core principles of "Compliance, Expertise, and Open Collaboration". Operating to rigorous, internationally harmonized Quality Management and IP protection standards, Porton Advanced is bringing innovative manufacturing solutions to the complex challenges in the GCT space.

