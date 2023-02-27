UAGC Center for Women's Leadership Celebrates International Women's Day Embracing Equity to Forge Harmony, Unity, and Success for All

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) March 6-9, 2023, for International Women's Day events highlighting the resilience, persistence, and grit of women from around the globe. This year's global recognition is a reminder to #EmbraceEquity. Join the UAGC CWL for several special keynote speakers and a panel of women from around the globe, such as Lebanon, Iran, and Ukraine, who will speak about the challenges their countries have faced and answer questions about the various ways they have navigated managing life in the midst of crisis.

These women and their discussions will inspire and encourage their audiences to actively support and #EmbraceEquity.

March 6, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT – YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE! with Rocio Perez

Nine out of ten people are unstoppable, yet they don't own that fact for themselves. It's possible to create what we desire; we all have the capacity for that creative force. During the keynote, you will learn the 'Seven Keys to Success' and find the tools to identify your strengths, challenges, and opportunities. You'll discover that you already possess the skills to achieve your goals, and you'll understand how confidence creates success and sustains momentum!

March 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT – REIMAGINING RESILIENCE TO HATE: STORYTELLING AS A PORTAL TO EQUITY with Dr. Amra Selbic-El-Rayess

Research shows that failure by schools to create a sense of belonging results in "Educational Displacement" - a profound disaffection that can propel children toward self- exclusion, attraction to those who reframe their experiences through extreme ideologies, explorations of radicalization, and ultimately, violence. Educational displacement is endemic in our schools. How do we end this pandemic of hate?

March 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT – CRISIS MANAGEMENT GLOBAL PANEL

Women from around the globe speak about the challenges their countries have faced, and answer questions about the various ways they have navigated managing life in the midst of crisis. This session will inform you about recent events and their lasting impact, while also providing inspiration to support the women around you.

March 9, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT – FIRESIDE CHAT WITH LAURA RIVAS

Join us as we welcome Laura Rivas, writer, producer, and executive producer, of Tiny Laughs as she shares her story on what it's like to be a woman in the film and TV industry, and the challenges she has face along the way.

CWL in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC is organizing its International Women's Day events to join in the global conversation of how to truly create an equitable and inclusive world. The women and their discussions will inspire and encourage their audiences to actively support and #EmbraceEquity within their own sphere of influence.

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

