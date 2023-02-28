Personal Care Products Council Releaseas Statement on Proposed FDA Reorganization Statement by Lezlee Westine, President & CEO

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) is committed to working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support its mission to protect consumer health and to understand better how the FDA's proposed reorganization could impact cosmetics and personal care products regulation. As we have in the past, we stand ready to collaborate with the Agency and other stakeholders to ensure any reorganization enables the beauty and personal care industry to continue to provide innovative, safe and effective products while maintaining consumer trust.

"PCPC's current priority is to work with the FDA to effectively implement the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) of 2022. This historic legislation gives the FDA additional tools to ensure cosmetics' safety and to protect public health, reinforcing consumer confidence in the products they trust and use every day. MoCRA also brings the FDA's oversight of the beauty and personal care sector more in line with other categories the agency regulates and helps contribute to global regulatory alignment. We look forward to working with FDA Chief Scientist Namandjé Bumpus, Ph.D., who will be leading the effort on MoCRA's implementation as cosmetics and personal care products will now reside in the Office of the Chief Scientist within the Office of the Commissioner. We believe the Commissioner's decision is the right one.

"Our industry will work with the FDA as it moves forward with the proposed reorganization, and contribute our expertise to support appropriate cosmetics and personal care products regulation. We recognize the importance of transparency in regulatory decision-making and will continue to advocate for a transparent, science-based and risk-based approach to regulation."

Founded in 1894, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) is the voice and advocate for 600 member companies representing the $529.3 billion global cosmetics and personal care products industry. PCPC's members represent approximately 90% of the U.S. beauty industry and are some of the most beloved and trusted brands in beauty and personal care today. As the manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of a diverse range of products millions of consumers rely on every day – from sunscreens, toothpaste and shampoo to moisturizer, makeup and fragrance – PCPC's member companies are global leaders committed to product safety, quality and innovation.

