Royalite G50 green building product adheres to stringent fire and fungi resistance certifications for non-PVC rigid sheet.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Royalite G50, a non-PVC rigid sheet product, meets stringent ASTM E84 Steiner Tunnel Test in accordance with their flame spread and smoke-developed indexes. Class A: Flame spread 0-25; smoke-developed 0-45.

As a green building product, Royalite G50 contains no halogens or BPA and also conforms to ASTM G21 standards as it applies to antifungal effectiveness for an antimicrobial-treated polymer. It has a wide range of industrial building applications such as pharmaceutical clean rooms, hospital wall coverings, ceiling tiles and can even be used for walls that function as meeting room whiteboards.

According to Eric Lattanner, Royalite Senior Product Manager, "When a building project must meet specific green initiatives for material selection, as well conform to fire-rated certifications and be resistant to fungi within clean room environments, Royalite G50 is the ideal material solution for adherence to the most stringent building codes."

Available in a wide variety of colors and textures, including Matte and High Gloss, Royalite G50 is available as a custom extruded sheet processed to customer specifications. Royalite G50 comes in various sheet sizes with a maximum width of 60 inches and 144 inches in length. It can be thermoformed using standard single station, multi-station, or pressure thermoforming equipment.

At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you find Spartech, you will find innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

