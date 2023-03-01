The Asociación Garnacha Origen from Spain and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) of France invited experts from the U.S. for a walk-around tasting to gain first-hand knowledge of the excellent properties and quality of Garnacha/Grenache wines.

MIAMI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnacha/Grenache is the new quality grape on the rise in the U.S. On March 6th (4-8pm), it will shine on its own at the walk-around tasting organized by the Asociación Garnacha Origen from Spain and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon /CIVR from France in Miami. It will take place at one of the city's top venues: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden 3000 Florida Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

European Garnacha/Grenache wines make a splash in Miami as the new "in" grape

There, American experts (sommeliers, distributors, importers, and industry media) will get a chance to experience it first-hand, and to taste the high quality of wines made with this variety.

During the walk-around tasting, these professionals will get the chance to try Grenache wines in all of its expressions, from red to white, rosé, sparkling, and fortified sweet wines. In addition, experts who would like to learn more about this variety may attend a seminar led by one of the world's leading Garnacha experts, Eric Aracil, Associated Manager of this European Project, Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines, who will delve into its history, its old vines, and its unique geographical location.

There is significant interest in this European grape among the U.S. public, "mainly thanks to its unique characteristics, its traceability guarantees, and quality seal (PGI and PDO)," says Carolina de Funes, Manager of the Asociación Garnacha Origen de España. One of the most influential critics in the wine world, Robert Parker (Wine Advocate) comments: "Grenache has basically been disregarded for the last century. I find myself buying more and more Garnacha based wines as I get older".

Sales of Garnacha/Grenache wine in the United States reached 30,544 hectoliters, for a value of €52.1 million in 2021, 4.1% more than in 2019 (according to a study by Nielsen). In the last 10 years, sales are estimated to have increased by 47.2%.

The International Competition Grenaches du Monde moves to USA

Until now, the International Competition Grenaches du Monde has been held in Europe, but in 2023 will be the first time the International Competition Grenache du Monde leaves the Old World to land in the heart of New York under the slogan "From Europe to the World". This time only the best American palates of the wine industry will taste and award the best Garnacha/Grenache wines of the world.

In addition to the delocalized tasting in June, on September 14th, as it is tradition, the pre- International Garnacha/Grenache day will be celebrated paying homage to the winners of the 11th edition of International Competition Grenaches du Monde at a gala in New York City. Garnacha/Grenache will be present in this magical night that will take place among the skyscrapers of New York; it will be the main protagonist of a great meeting of experts and great personalities, a unique opportunity that wine lovers should not miss.

These activities are part of a promotional campaign co-financed by the E.U., "European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines", which will run until February 2024.

About Asociación Garnacha Origen de España

The Association for the Promotion of Garnacha Wine (Garnacha Origin) brings together five Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja) and their stakeholders, including individual producers, agricultural research institutes such as CITA (Aragon Center for Agrifood Research and Technology), and other public organizations such as AREX (Aragon Foreign Trade and Investment Agency). All the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are single-varietal Garnacha (>85% of their content, according to European regulations) and have PDO certification. With some 5,500 viticulturists and 144 wineries, the five PDOs that primarily cultivate Garnacha cultivate 34,945 hectares.

About Wines of Roussillon

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the south of France, between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees, and the Corbières mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The unique geology and microclimates of the region allow each of the 25 authorized grape varieties to reach their maximum expression in these soils. The region encompasses a community of 2,200 winegrowing families, 25 cooperatives, and 350 private wineries. With its unique mosaic of microterroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of red, white, and rosé wines (14 PDOs and 3 PGIs), including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines). www.winesofroussillon.com

