Hagerty Names its U.S. 'Top Gear' Agents for 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2023, based on their outstanding past year performance.

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewswire)

"These agents are the best of the best," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their knowledge, drive and passion for putting the customer first help us deliver on our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations. They are true superstars."

This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:

HWI Motorsports

John Abrams & Associates Insurance Agency Inc.

The NBP Group Inc.

Stonewall Insurance Group

Willis Personal Lines LLC

Lawley LLC

Business Benefits Group

Hare Chase & Heckman Inc.

Gingerbread Insurance Agency LLC

Larry S Helms & Associates LLC

Farris Insurance Agency Inc.

Fiona J. Swaenepoel , DBA Top Flite Insurance Agency Inc.

Legacy Risk Solutions LLC

IOA Group LLC

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, DBA Shapiro Insurance

Woodside Credit LLC

Alliant Insurance Services Inc

HUB International Northwest

USI Insurance Services LLC

Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Clarke Marine Insurance

Hot Rod Insurance

St. Clair Insurance Agency - CO

Edgewood Partners Insurance Center

Russell A Beyer, DBA Beycor Insurance

Newfront Insurance Services

Destination Financial Services Ltd

Roy Redman

Coverica, Inc.

The James B. Oswald Company

Greg Allen Insurance Agency

Joseph Lombardi

Mobile Insurance

NCM Insurance Agency LLC

Jim Kelly Ins Agency

The Trost Insurance Agency LLC

Johnson Insurance Services LLC

The Phoenix Insurance

John R Engle

Classic Automobile Insurance Agency

Full Octane Insurance LLC

Top Gear agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare™, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty