Match Group's Chispa Launches New Advocacy Council to Empower and Support Latine Community

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group's Chispa, the #1 dating app made for Latine singles, is proud to announce the launch of its new Advocacy Council. The Council will provide fresh perspectives and insights on important issues affecting the diverse Latine community and develop actionable programs to make a positive impact on the community beyond dating. The new Advocacy Council solidifies Chispa's role as a trusted, passionate advocate for the wellness and advancement of all Latines.

The Council members — pioneers in media, activism, community development, education, and more! — include Beatriz Acevedo, Elsa Collins, Christen Nino De Guzman, Dr. Jake Beniflah, and Sara Mora. Each member brings a unique set of experiences and expertise to the table, and Chispa is thrilled to work with them to better serve the Latine community.

"Chispa is committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all Latine singles, and our new Advocacy Council is a significant step in that direction," said Julia Estacolchic, Chispa's Head of Brand and Marketing. "We believe that the Council's guidance and insight will help us better understand and address the issues affecting all US Latines, so that Chispa can make an impact on our community. We are excited to work with these accomplished leaders to make a difference."

Chispa's New Advocacy Council:

Beatriz Acevedo :

Inspirational voice and Latina entrepreneur at the intersection of media, technology, and social impact. Founder of SUMA Wealth, a financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity and financial inclusion for young US Latinos, and founder of Latino youth media company Mitú.

Elsa Collins :

Co-founder of Poderistas, founder of The Ideateur, and founding member of I am a Voter participation in the electoral process. Works to move the needle for justice through social impact and civics consultancy. Co-founder of This is About Humanity, an organization raising awareness and funds for separated and reunified families at the US/ Mexico border.

Christen Nino De Guzman :

Founder of Clara for Creators with nearly a decade of experience working with top content creators at social networking companies like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Passionate about helping people break into the industry and level-up through her career advice and actionable content.

Dr. Jake Beniflah :

Executive Director of the Center for Multicultural Science, a leading U.S. non-profit, non-partisan think tank in multicultural marketing research. Develops new leading economic indicators for a multicultural America. Has more than 25 years of experience in multicultural marketing, advertising, research, data science, and organizational strategy.

Sara Mora :

Storyteller and migrant rights activist. Founder of Population MIC, a think tank initiative focused on making storytelling tools accessible to storytellers and activists. Dedicated to education equality, language accessibility, storyteller rights, and migrant rights. DACA recipient and has spent her youth strategizing ways to support her community.

The Chispa Advocacy Council will meet regularly to discuss issues and share insights that will help Chispa create more impactful initiatives around key focus areas including mental health, finances, education, immigration, equality, politics, and more. The Council's contributions will be integral to Chispa's ongoing commitment to being a positive force for the Latine community.

About Chispa

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with over 7 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

