Mazda Reports February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 30,639 vehicles, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to February 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,606 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,016 vehicles in February, an increase of 41 percent compared to February 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever total February sales with 30,639 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 8,026 vehicles sold.
- 2nd best-ever February sales of CX-9 with 3,515 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, a decrease of 24.9 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales total 7,109 vehicles; a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 5,568 vehicles, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 12,159 vehicles; an increase of 16 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,846
2,969
(4.1) %
(4.1) %
4,423
6,439
(31.3) %
(31.3) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,584
1,224
29.4 %
29.4 %
2596
2,654
(2.2) %
(2.2) %
Mazda 3 HB
1,262
1,745
(27.7) %
(27.7) %
1827
3,785
(51.7) %
(51.7) %
Mazda6
0
55
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
311
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
783
556
40.8 %
40.8 %
1,507
942
60.0 %
60.0 %
MX-5
404
227
78.0 %
78.0 %
760
362
109.9 %
109.9 %
MXR
379
329
15.2 %
15.2 %
747
580
28.8 %
28.8 %
CX-3
0
0
-
-
0
0
-
-
CX-30
8,026
4,333
85.2 %
85.2 %
13091
6,151
112.8 %
112.8 %
CX-5
12,282
16,404
(25.1) %
(25.1) %
22115
29,008
(23.8) %
(23.8) %
CX-9
3,515
3,803
(7.6) %
(7.6) %
6685
6,315
5.9 %
5.9 %
CX-50
3,165
0
-
-
5754
0
-
-
MX-30
2
46
(95.7) %
(95.7) %
11
79
(86.1) %
(86.1) %
CX-90
20
0
-
-
20
0
-
-
CARS
3,629
3,580
1.4 %
1.4 %
5,930
7,692
(22.9) %
(22.9) %
TRUCKS
27,010
24,586
9.9 %
9.9 %
47,676
41,553
14.7 %
14.7 %
TOTAL
30,639
28,166
8.8 %
8.8 %
53,606
49,245
8.9 %
8.9 %
*Selling Days
24
24
48
48
