World's Leading Award for Animal Conservation Names Six Finalists

Conservation champions protecting jaguars, penguins, chimpanzees and more in the running for 2023 Indianapolis Prize and $250,000 award

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis Zoological Society Inc., the presenter of the world's leading award for animal conservation, today named the six Finalists for the Indianapolis Prize, an award that recognizes the most successful conservationists who have achieved major victories in saving an animal species or group of species. This biennial award provides the Winner with $250,000 and the remaining Finalists with $50,000 each.

"These remarkable conservationists have dedicated their lives to protecting nature," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoological Society. "Their victories are making an authentic difference in saving many animals species. They are heroes who have earned our respect and admiration."

The six Finalists for the 2023 Indianapolis Prize are:

Christophe Boesch , Ph.D. of the Max Plank Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology and Wild Chimpanzee Foundation for his work with chimpanzees;

Pablo "Popi" Borboroglu, Ph.D. of the Global Penguin Society for his work with Penguins

Gerardo Ceballos , Ph.D. of the Institute of Ecology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico for his work with jaguars and black-footed ferrets;

Karen Eckert , Ph.D. of the Wider Caribbean Sea Turtle Conservation Network for her work with sea turtles;

Biruté Mary Galdikas , Ph.D. of the Orangutan Foundation International for her work with orangutans; and

Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, DVM. of the Conservation Through Public Health for her work with mountain gorillas.

A nine-person committee with ties to the scientific and conservation communities, the Indianapolis Zoological society and local community selected the six Finalists for the 2023 Indianapolis Prize. The Finalists were chosen because of their significant contributions to saving an animal species or multiple species, the measurable outcomes resulting from their work, the application and quality of scientific knowledge involved in their conservation efforts, the number of years dedicated to conservation work and a demonstrated spirit of cooperation.

"The Indianapolis Prize makes tremendous contributions to advancing conservation efforts around the world by providing a bigger platform for conservationists to reach members of the public and policymakers," said 2021 Indianapolis Prize Winner and 2023 Indianapolis Prize Jury Member Dr. Amanda Vincent. "This year's Finalists are impressive not only in their dedication to saving species, but also in their huge determination to achieve an impact despite the pandemic and global conflicts. Their commitment is both admirable and inspiring."

The Winner of the 2023 Indianapolis Prize will be announced on May 16 and will receive their award on Sept. 30 at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc. The Gala will be co-hosted by Anne Thompson, NBC News' chief environmental affairs correspondent, and Danni Washington, founder of the nonprofit Big Blue & You and a science communicator and influencer.

"The vital work of this year's Finalists to save animal species is inspiring," said 2021 and 2023 Indianapolis Prize Gala co-host Danni Washington. "I'm thrilled that their efforts are being recognized by the Indianapolis Prize Committee. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for the next generation of conservationists and makes me hopeful for a better future for our world."

About the Indianapolis Prize

The Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. Winners receive an unrestricted $250,000 award. Remaining Finalists each receive $50,000. Since 2006, the Indianapolis Prize has administered more than $5.6 million in cash awards. The Indianapolis Prize is administered by the Indianapolis Zoological Society.

