AI Body Data company, Bold Metrics, and schoolwear brand French Toast launch a first-to-market "Find Your Fit" solution for kids' apparel

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics and leading schoolwear brand French Toast have teamed up to provide the first-of-its-kind online sizing solution for kids apparel. Powered by Bold Metrics' Virtual Sizer solution, "Find Your Fit" is available sitewide on French Toast, with the aim to optimize the customer experience when shopping online for schoolwear.

With "Find Your Fit", parents have an easy, accurate, and fast way to find the best size for their kids' schoolwear.

"With this dynamic partnership, French Toast again shows how the team takes an innovative problem-solving approach to constantly add value for their customers." says Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics. "Fit varies by garment and depends on cut, material and design. Bold Metrics takes a granular approach to sizing, matching body data to garments on a style-by-style basis for the most accurate fit results."

Designed with families in mind, this technology solution makes it easier for parents to find proper-fitting schoolwear so students can head back to school with confidence.

"At French Toast, we strive to make the shopping experience as frictionless as possible for our families," says Laura Kim, Senior Director of eCommerce & Merchandising at French Toast. "After nearly two years of development, we are thrilled to offer this new service through innovative technology in partnership with an industry-leader, Bold Metrics. Our "Find Your Fit" tool is a first-of-its-kind technology in the kids' apparel space, and we are excited to better serve our customers while continuing to solidify French Toast as the leading schoolwear brand."

Using just a few simple inputs, including a kids' age, height, weight, and shoe size, Bold Metrics' AI solution determines the best fit and offers recommended sizing options directly to users to simplify sizing when it comes to finding schoolwear online.

About Bold Metrics

Bold Metrics is a SaaS solution for brands to boost conversion and personalize the retail experience. The industry-leading AI Body Modeling technology provider for apparel brands and retailers - Bold Metrics leverages a comprehensive set of machine learning and AI technologies to help brands unlock the power of body data to meet the demands of today's increasingly personalized world.

