LINGOKIDS WINS BEST ORIGINAL LEARNING APP AT THE KIDSCREEN AWARDS, TWO YEARS IN A ROW

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 2023 Kidscreen Awards, a celebration that recognizes excellence in children's content, Kidscreen announced that Lingokids was the 2023 winner for Best Original Learning App. This is the second year in a row that Lingokids has won this prestigious award. The annual Kidscreen Awards program is a high-profile celebration of children's content excellence and the largest gathering of the global children's entertainment industry of the year.

Lingokids is helping transform the way children gain educational and modern life skills through the power of play. With its unique and award-winning PlaylearningTM approach, Lingokids puts children at the center of the Lingokids universe, which provides thousands of engaging, interactive learning experiences in a variety of mediums and surrounds them with choice and exploratory child-led learning paths. From empathy to engineering foundations, math to mindfulness, robots to reading (and everything in between!) Lingokids blends educational subjects and modern skills to help kids thrive. Since launching in 2015, Lingokids has achieved category-leading viewership on YouTube and through its portfolio which includes the Lingokids app that is trusted by more than 60 million families, Lingokids Studios, Lingokids Podcasts, and Lingokids Music Publishing.

In 2022, Lingokids launched ' Growin' Up ', a new podcast show for kids ages 5-8, hosted by MIT-engineer turned EMMY-nominated science TV host, Emily Calandrelli. 'Growin' Up' takes young listeners on a weekly adventure with Emily and her real kid assistants as they talk with the people all over the world behind the 'dream jobs' that kids aspire to have one day, like a ballet dancer, an astronaut, a baker, a professional soccer player and more. Lingokids will also be launching an all- new original video series in the coming weeks, along with a multitude of new in-app learning content.

"We couldn't be more proud and excited to have earned the Best Learning App award from Kidscreen two years in a row," said Cristobal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids. "Lingokids has become a vital resource for more than 60 million families and teachers worldwide that are looking to help their kids grow and thrive in today's modern world. We have so many new industry-leading programs and content launching in 2023, and can't wait to help hundreds of millions of kids learn through the power of play."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company that is helping transform the way children can gain traditional educational and modern life skills. Its unique PlaylearningTM approach puts children in the center of the Lingokids universe, which provides thousands of engaging, interactive learning experiences in a variety of mediums and surrounds them with choice and exploratory child-led learning paths. With a commitment to traditional, educational objectives for preschool through second grade, Lingokids knows today's child needs engineering and empathy; reading and resilience; math fluency and mindfulness. A captivating cast of original characters seamlessly brings life to each immersive learning adventure and blends play with a modern skills curriculum to engage and motivate kids around the globe. Since launching in 2015, Lingokids has achieved category-leading viewership on YouTube and its portfolio includes the Lingokids app (Voted Best Original Learning App 2023, Kidscreen) trusted by more than 60 million families, Lingokids Studios, Lingokids Podcasts, and Lingokids Music Publishing.

