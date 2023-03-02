TREVISO, Italy, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollerblade®, global leader in inline skating, announced today the launch of two inline skates with the BOA® Fit System, which allows for a micro-adjustable, customized fit: Macroblade 84 BOA® and Revv BOA®.

Rollerblade® and BOA Technology Partner to Dial In Precision Fit on Select Inline Skates (PRNewswire)

Rollerblade® announced today the launch of two inline skates with the BOA® Fit System Macroblade 84 BOA® and Revv BOA®.

BOA® Fit System is an award-winning, patented fit system, already featured in many products across snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, etc, wherever a very precise fit is required. The system consists of three integral parts: a micro-adjustable dial, super-strong lightweight laces, and low friction lace guides. It is therefore a technology which, applied to the world of skating, guarantees a quick and effortless fit with a simple rotation of the dial, even when running, to further improve skate control and, consequently, performance.

Rollerblade has selected two very different models, dedicated to very different skating styles: Macroblade 84 BOA® is an enhanced entry-level skate, intended for the world of fitness and recreational skating, where safety, comfort and support come first; Revv BOA®, instead, combines a fitness skate with a race skate and it's made for marathons, half-marathons and distance skating with speed.

Rollerblade once again confirms the vocation of Tecnica Group, the Italian group that owns the US brand: constant attention to innovative and functional technologies, to create amazing experiences through outstanding products.

"With our BOA partnership, skaters can dial in the fit based on their preferences to get a customized fit" said Ronnie Kuliecza, Director of Product Development at Rollerblade®. "Both skates also come with our Footboard Sizer, which enables skaters to insert the Footboard under the insole to change the size from a full to a half size. It also creates a snugger, more performance fit."

"At BOA, we work closely together with our partners to elevate the fit and performance of their best products," said Alois Badegruber, General Manager and VP Commercial at BOA®. "With the BOA® Fit System, the Rollerblade® consumer can now dial into a micro-adjustable precision fit and feel even more confident to perform at their peak. We are excited about our new partnership with Rollerblade®."

The new Macroblade 84 BOA® and Revv BOA® are available since march on www.rollerblade.com and selected specialty retailers.

BOA Technology

BOA® Technology Inc., creators of the revolutionary, award-winning, patented BOA® Fit System, partners with market-leading brands to make the best gear even better. Delivering fit solutions purpose-built for performance, the BOA® Fit System is featured in products across snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, medical bracing, and prosthetics.

Rollerblade®

As the pioneer in inline skating, Rollerblade® is committed to providing resources and tools for every level of skater and a guide to find the right skate to best suit their abilities. Our brand mission is to inspire people to move freely on wheels by being authentic, progressive, and experiential. Rollerblade is a brand of Tecnica Group, leading sport equipment manufacturer in the market of footwear and winter sports.

