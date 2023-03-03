Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our fourth full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made three new investments and two investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $33 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $158 million at fair value. On December 28, 2022, we declared our fourth quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.0%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$1.88
$0.35
$4.20
$ 1.08
Net unrealized loss included in earnings
0.30
0.05
(0.52)
(0.13)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$2.18
$0.41
$3.68
$0.95
Distributions
(3.51)
(0.66)
(4.28)
(1.11)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
—
—
—
0.03
Net asset value
80.3
$14.64
80.3
14.64
Weighted average shares outstanding
5,344,720
3,869,643
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Investments at fair value
$157.5
—
Total assets
$174.4
$0.2
Net assets
$80.3
($0.5)
Shares outstanding
5,483,433
—
Net asset value per share
$14.64
N/A
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
New investments
$33.3
$168.3
Repayments of investments
(3.5)
(10.5)
Net activity
$29.8
$157.8
Results of Operations
Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $8.0 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.7 million, net of $2.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million (net of $0.2 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million, and other expenses totaled $1.3 million.
Net investment income was $4.2 million, or $1.08 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million or $0.95 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $80.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
Recent Portfolio Activity
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 3, 2022
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
1,278,711
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
November 16, 2022
Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC
Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services
$
6,805,027
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
335,499
Equity
New Investment
November 22, 2022
COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC
End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry
$
9,533,636
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
921,585
Revolver commitment
$
544,779
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 8, 2022
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
4,852,763
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
December 30, 2022
Madison Logic Holdings, Inc
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
4,756,819
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
388,726
Revolver commitment
* Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
January 31, 2023
Red's All Natural, LLC
Premium frozen food manufacturer
$
4,900,742
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
318,998
Equity
Credit Facilities
On February 1, 2023, the Company further amended the Commitment Facility with Signature Bank. The Commitment Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $50.0 million on a committed basis. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.
As of March 3, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $42,000,000.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $158,022,677)
$
157,504,755
$
—
Cash and cash equivalents
15,469,823
—
Interest receivable
1,030,274
—
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor
165,638
—
Deferred offering costs
54,394
139,570
Related party receivable
9,620
—
Prepaid expenses
133,004
93,648
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
26,996
—
Total Assets
$
174,394,504
$
233,218
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
79,448,134
$
—
Short-term loan payable
11,250,000
—
Dividends payable
1,809,533
—
Due to affiliate
—
460,085
Unearned revenue
539,634
—
Income incentive fee payable
328,196
—
Interest payable
563,241
—
Administrative services payable
66,064
—
Trustees' fees payable
—
42,000
Income tax payable
7,471
—
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
119,274
263,978
Total Liabilities
$
94,131,547
$
766,063
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
80,262,957
$
(532,845)
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
$
54,834
$
—
Paid-in capital
80,950,845
—
Total distributable loss
(742,722)
(532,845)
Net Assets
$
80,262,957
$
(532,845)
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
174,394,504
$
233,218
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.64
$
N/A
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
For the
For the period from
year ended
Inception through
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
7,804,783
$
—
Other income
152,173
—
Total Investment Income
$
7,956,956
$
—
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
1,335,054
$
—
Income incentive fees
686,398
—
Professional fees
447,045
70,800
Organization costs
90,184
416,553
Amortization of deferred offering costs
240,152
—
Administrative services expenses
226,489
—
Trustees' fees
158,000
42,000
Insurance expense
82,045
—
Valuation fees
5,519
—
Interest expense and other fees
2,312,701
—
Income tax expense
7,471
—
Other general and administrative expenses
120,343
3,492
Total Operating Expenses
$
5,711,401
$
532,845
Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(1,952,196)
$
—
Net Operating Expenses
$
3,759,205
$
532,845
Net Investment Income
$
4,197,751
$
(532,845)
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
1,950
$
—
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments
(538,883)
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
20,961
—
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
3,681,779
$
(532,845)
Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted
$
1.08
$
N/A
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.95
$
N/A
Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding –
3,869,643
N/A
Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted
$
1.11
$
N/A
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Total
Number of
Par
Paid-in
distributable
shares
value
capital
loss
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2020
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net investment loss
—
—
—
(532,845)
(532,845)
Balances at December 31, 2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
(532,845)
$
(532,845)
Net investment income
—
—
—
4,197,751
4,197,751
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
1,950
1,950
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(538,883)
(538,883)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
20,961
20,961
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(388,214)
388,214
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(4,279,870)
(4,279,870)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
5,483,433
54,834
81,339,059
—
81,393,893
Balances at December 31, 2022
5,483,433
$
54,834
$
80,950,845
$
(742,722)
$
80,262,957
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the period
For the
from Inception
year ended
through
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
3,681,779
$
(532,845)
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
Purchases of investments
(168,326,016)
—
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
10,474,408
—
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
538,883
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations
(20,961)
—
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(198,065)
—
Amortization of loan structure fees
478,626
—
Amortization of deferred offering costs
240,152
—
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(1,030,274)
—
Increase in deferred offering costs
—
(139,570)
Increase in related party receivable
(9,620)
—
Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
(165,638)
—
Increase in prepaid expenses
(39,356)
(93,648)
(Decrease) increase in due to affiliate
(460,085)
460,085
Increase in professional fees payable
—
263,978
(Decrease) increase in trustees' fees payable
(42,000)
42,000
Increase in administrative services payable
66,064
—
Increase in interest payable
563,241
—
Increase in income incentive fees payable
328,196
—
Increase in unearned revenue
539,634
—
Increase in income tax payable
7,471
—
Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(144,704)
—
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(153,518,265)
$
—
Net Cash Provided from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
81,393,893
$
—
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(154,976)
—
Stockholder distributions paid
(2,470,337)
—
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
124,762,500
—
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(44,147,500)
—
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
(1,645,492)
—
Short-term loan borrowings
11,250,000
—
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
168,988,088
$
—
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
15,469,823
$
—
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period
—
—
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
15,469,823
$
—
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
1,270,834
$
—
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
43,893
—
Increase in dividends payable
1,809,533
—
