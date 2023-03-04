Kitchen Concepts Launches the World's Only Foldable Tub Butter Knife

SnapAway Makes Using Tub Butter Easy by Keeping the Knife with the Butter

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Concepts Unlimited, LLC the makers of Butterie, the world's only flip-top butter dish, has launched a new product designed especially for tub butter users. SnapAway is a patent-pending tub butter knife that makes it easy to store the knife with your tub butter, eliminating the need to get a new knife every time you use the butter.

"What makes SnapAway unique is the bend in the blade," states Kitchen Concepts president and inventor Joelle Mertzel. The indentation in the blade snaps perfectly onto the lip of any disposable tub butter container. Once the knife is attached, the container lid fits directly over the knife. "Fold the handle down and store it in the fridge with the knife attached," continues Mertzel.

SnapAway works with rectangular and round butter tubs, such as Country Crock and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter. SnapAway works for other food products as well, such as cream cheese, sour cream, hummus, and other spreadable foods. SnapAway is dishwasher safe and the wide paddle-style, stainless steel knife features a serrated edge which is useful for cutting toast.

SnapAway is sold in a shelf-ready display and features peg-able packaging. MSRP is $8-10. SnapAway is in stock and ready to ship.

About Kitchen Concepts Unlimited, LLC

Kitchen Concepts is a housewares company based in Northridge, CA. Since its inception in 2016, Kitchen Concepts' mission has been to eliminate consumer confusion about keeping butter on the counter and to educate America that butter does not need to be refrigerated. Kitchen Concepts manufactures, sells, and distributes a variety of innovative household products including IncrediBulb, a flexible, silicone, 100% shatterproof LED light bulb; SnapAway, a patent-pending tub butter knife, and of course, Butterie, a flip-top butter dish. For more information, visit kcunlimited.com

